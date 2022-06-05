Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
NR3 hub treats families like royalty for Platinum Jubilee tea party

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 4:38 PM June 5, 2022
Updated: 5:15 PM June 5, 2022
Eloise O'Hare (left), Christina Sabberton and Dugald Ferguson from the Norwich Dandies art collective

Members of the Norwich Dandies art collective at the Silver Road Community Centre Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea. They are Eloise O'Hare (left), Christina Sabberton and Dugald Ferguson - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Children, parents and grandparents were treated like royalty at an afternoon tea fit for a queen. 

Sarah-Jane, Daisy, June, Teri and Jenny enjoying jubilee afternoon tea at Silver Road Community Cent

Sarah-Jane, Daisy, June, Teri and Jenny enjoying jubilee afternoon tea at Silver Road Community Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Silver Road Community Centre in NR3 was packed all afternoon for the Platinum Jubilee celebratory lunch featuring finger sandwiches, big cakes and cups of tea.

Volunteers Nad, Demi and Andrew Keay working hard to put on a jubilee afternoon tea at Silver Road C

Volunteers Nad, Demi and Andrew Keay working hard to put on a jubilee afternoon tea at Silver Road Community Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Julie Brociek-Coulton, Labour city councillor for the Sewell ward and trustee of the Silver Room Community Centre, said: "It has been really busy. All the people are joining in. It is lovely there are so many people spending time together and having a chat. I love the jubilee. It is brilliant."

Jackie Cole with her son Leo Mansue, eight, at the Silver Road Community Centre Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea in Norwich

Jackie Cole with her son Leo Mansue, eight, at the Silver Road Community Centre Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea in Norwich - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

NHS worker Jackie Cole, 39, from Mousehold Street, who moved from America nine years ago, was at the tea party with her son Leo Mansue, eight.

She said: "The celebrations are fantastic. The Royal Family is important."

Volunteers working hard to put on a jubilee afternoon tea at Silver Road Community Centre. Picture:

Volunteers working hard to put on a jubilee afternoon tea at Silver Road Community Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Artist Eloise O'Hare, 52, from Norwich, who helped create a mural for the occasion, said: "I'm loving the afternoon tea. We are being treated like royalty." 

Gemma Whitham, Sarah Gale and Jane Kennedy enjoying jubilee afternoon tea at Silver Road Community C

Gemma Whitham, Sarah Gale and Jane Kennedy enjoying jubilee afternoon tea at Silver Road Community Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Jo Desborough and Caroline Jones enjoying jubilee afternoon tea at Silver Road Community Centre. Pic

Jo Desborough and Caroline Jones enjoying jubilee afternoon tea at Silver Road Community Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mandy Potter and Debbie Skoyles enjoying jubilee afternoon tea at Silver Road Community Centre. Pict

Mandy Potter and Debbie Skoyles enjoying jubilee afternoon tea at Silver Road Community Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cake being cut up ready for a jubilee afternoon tea at Silver Road Community Centre. Picture: Daniel

Cake being cut up ready for a jubilee afternoon tea at Silver Road Community Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Silver Road Community Centre in Norwich where a free afternoon tea took place. Picture: Danielle Boo

Silver Road Community Centre in Norwich where a free afternoon tea took place. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Meanwhile, crowds enjoyed a jubilee spread outside Norwich City Hall in St Peters Street on Sunday on a 50-metre long table.

Benedict, Michael, Donne and Eve Leader enjoying The Big Jubilee Lunch on St Peters Street, Norwich,

Benedict, Michael, Donne and Eve Leader enjoying The Big Jubilee Lunch on St Peters Street, Norwich, outside City Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Eliza and Martha Dutton after getting their faces painted at The Big Jubilee Lunch on St Peters Stre

Eliza and Martha Dutton after getting their faces painted at The Big Jubilee Lunch on St Peters Street, Norwich, outside City Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Rosemarie and Danielle Smith enjoying The Big Jubilee Lunch on St Peters Street, Norwich, outside Ci

Rosemarie and Danielle Smith enjoying The Big Jubilee Lunch on St Peters Street, Norwich, outside City Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Maisy and Bella Sadler digging in the sand pits at The Big Jubilee Lunch on St Peters Street, Norwic

Maisy and Bella Sadler digging in the sand pits at The Big Jubilee Lunch on St Peters Street, Norwich, outside City Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Nelma Karim and Charlie Beeson, event stewards, at The Big Jubilee Lunch on St Peters Street, Norwic

Nelma Karim and Charlie Beeson, event stewards, at The Big Jubilee Lunch on St Peters Street, Norwich, outside City Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Live music taking place outside City Hall as part of The Big Jubilee Lunch on St Peters Street in No

Live music taking place outside City Hall as part of The Big Jubilee Lunch on St Peters Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Families enjoying The Big Jubilee Lunch on St Peters Street, Norwich, outside City Hall. Picture: Da

Families enjoying The Big Jubilee Lunch on St Peters Street, Norwich, outside City Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden


The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Norwich News

