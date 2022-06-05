NR3 hub treats families like royalty for Platinum Jubilee tea party

Members of the Norwich Dandies art collective at the Silver Road Community Centre Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea. They are Eloise O'Hare (left), Christina Sabberton and Dugald Ferguson - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Children, parents and grandparents were treated like royalty at an afternoon tea fit for a queen.

The Silver Road Community Centre in NR3 was packed all afternoon for the Platinum Jubilee celebratory lunch featuring finger sandwiches, big cakes and cups of tea.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, Labour city councillor for the Sewell ward and trustee of the Silver Room Community Centre, said: "It has been really busy. All the people are joining in. It is lovely there are so many people spending time together and having a chat. I love the jubilee. It is brilliant."

NHS worker Jackie Cole, 39, from Mousehold Street, who moved from America nine years ago, was at the tea party with her son Leo Mansue, eight.

She said: "The celebrations are fantastic. The Royal Family is important."

Artist Eloise O'Hare, 52, from Norwich, who helped create a mural for the occasion, said: "I'm loving the afternoon tea. We are being treated like royalty."

Meanwhile, crowds enjoyed a jubilee spread outside Norwich City Hall in St Peters Street on Sunday on a 50-metre long table.

