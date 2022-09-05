Foodbank may run out of supplies in a fortnight as demand doubles

Julie Brociek-Coulton (centre) with volunteers at Silver Road Foodbank - Credit: Supplied by Julie Brociek-Coulton

A city foodbank which is a "lifeline" to people in NR3 has launched an urgent appeal as it sees demand for its services spiral.

Silver Road Community Centre has a foodbank which runs twice weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays - but currently only has enough supplies to last the next fortnight.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, Labour city and county councillor for Sewell, volunteers at the foodbank after it was set up in 2020 to help those in need during the pandemic.

"We're now seeing 50 people per week in three hours over two days," she said.

"We only had 10 to 15 people coming to each session before. Demand has doubled in recent weeks."

The bank, funded by both physical and monetary donations as well as grants, used to spend around £200 weekly on extra supplies.

Now as the price of products has soared the organisation spends £1,400 monthly to ensure people have all they need.

"We're running out of money," Julie explained.

"There's a lot of people that really need us. They're at their wit's end because they can't feed their families.

"And these are people who have jobs. We're seeing people we'd never expect.

"We're volunteer-led and we're trying our best to help people wherever we can.

"The situation is dire."

The bank only has provision to serve people who live in NR3.

She added: "We won't turn people away and we'll give one-off parcels.

"But people are coming to us from as far as Salhouse - and Acle and Yarmouth - because they've got nothing out there - which we can't sustain in the immediate future.

"Some people come in and build a rapport with volunteers. One said that we'd been a lifeline for her - not just because she could get food every two weeks but it boosted her mental health as she knew she could trust us.

"When you get comments like that you realise you're providing a really good service."

Silver Road Community Centre also has a community fridge on Saturdays and passes on school uniforms in good condition to those in need.

To find out how to support the foodbank, visit the GoFundMe page or contact Cllr Julie Brociek.