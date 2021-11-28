Which of the major shops are staying closed this Boxing Day?

A number of retailers will reward its staff for their hard work during the pandemic with Boxing Day off work. - Credit: Steve Adams

Boxing Day is traditionally known as a day where many shoppers go crazy after Christmas.

However, after another difficult year of Covid lockdowns and restrictions, a number of shops are rewarding their staff with a day with their families.

Here, we compile a list of some of the shops that are closed on December 26.





Morrisons

In August, Morrisons confirmed it would close all of its almost 500 stores on Boxing Day for the first time ever.

The supermarket decided to reward staff in recognition for their hard work during the pandemic.





Aldi

Aldi will also not be open on Boxing Day this year, closing its doors at 6pm on Christmas Eve before reopening at 8am on Monday, December 27.

However, the store is open longer in the run-up to Christmas and New Year with hours extending until 10pm on some days.





Waitrose

Waitrose will be closed on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day, with the exception of those in Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts - some of which will be open 24 hours.

Most of its stores will be open longer leading up to Christmas, with some closing at 11pm in the days leading up to Christmas Eve.





Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer (M&S) will close its 1,000 UK and Ireland stores on Boxing Day this year.

On Twitter, M&S noted the year's 'challenging circumstances' and wanted to reward staff for their 'incredible hard work.'

Our colleagues have been there for our customers during challenging circumstances this year. As a small thank you for their incredible hard work, we will once again be closing our operations on Boxing Day, enabling our colleagues to spend more time with loved ones. pic.twitter.com/kKRtgxLsKu — M&S News (@MandSnews) August 23, 2021





Home Bargains

Another retailer set to be shut on Boxing Day this year is Home Bargains.

All 500 of its stores will close on December 26 to thank staff for a busy year, while also shutting its doors at 5pm on Christmas Eve.





Poundland

Poundland will not be open this Boxing Day and will also reward staff by doubling its Christmas voucher to £50.

Barry Williams, Poundland’s managing director said: “At the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020, we were the first retailer to commit to giving all our colleagues a well-earned rest at Christmas 2020 by keeping stores closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day."





Pets at Home

The animal retailer confirmed it will be closed on Boxing Day for a second straight year.

Peter Pritchard, chief executive officer at Pets at Home, said: “Caring for our colleagues is something we take very seriously and closing our stores again on Boxing Day is another small way to show our appreciation and say thank you.

"We hope that our colleagues will be able to use this time to relax with family and friends, and of course, their pets.”





Holland & Barrett

Health chain Holland & Barrett is giving all its staff the day off on December 26 this year.

Anthony Houghton, Group Retail and Property Director at Holland & Barrett, said: “The decision to close our stores in the UK and Ireland on December 25 and 26, one of the busiest trading periods of the year, is to say thank you to our colleagues who have worked tirelessly and under very difficult restrictions since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

“I would like to thank everyone at Holland and Barrett for their continued hard work and commitment to each other and our customers and hope this time away from work will allow them to spend quality time with loved ones over this period.”





Wilko

Discount retailer Wilko also confirmed it would also be shut on Boxing Day so 'team members can spend the day with their families'.





Iceland

In September, managing director Richard Walker told BBC's Question Time that his staff would also be receiving Boxing Day day off this year.

"We haven't had the option to work from home, unlike most industries, and it's a very tough job which is getting tougher," Mr Walker said.





Sainsbury's

Supermarket Sainsbury's will also close all its stores on Boxing Day.

It is anticipated that around 170,000 staff members will be rewarded with the day off.

Simon Roberts, chief executive officer at Sainsbury's said: “Christmas is a really special time for so many, but because of lockdown restrictions last year, lots of us weren’t able to celebrate in the way we wanted.

"In recognition of this and to say a massive thank you to all our colleagues for everything they have done during the last challenging year, we will be closing all of our supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol filling stations, as well as Argos and Habitat stores, this Boxing Day."





John Lewis

Nearly all of John Lewis stores are closed on Boxing Day, with the exception of John Lewis Trafford.