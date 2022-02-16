Parking firm cancels fine for woman stranded in broken down car

Shirley Barber has received a letter apologising for her parking charge notice at Norwich's Riverside Retail Park - Credit: Denise Bradley/Contributed

A woman slapped with a fine after being stranded in a city car park has seen the notice scrapped by the company.

Shirley Barber, 76, of Stalham, had parked at the Riverside Retail Park on November 16 only to realise her car had packed in as she tried to leave.

She had to wait four hours for the RAC to fix her Mercedes C Class and was subsequently smacked with a parking charge notice for exceeding the two hour limit.

But the £70 parking charge notice - which was increased to £140 in early February - has since been rescinded after the Evening News flagged up the issue with car park owner Highview Parking.

A letter was sent to Mrs Barber's address by the London-based company dated February 8 and has been seen by the Evening News.

It says: "With reference to the above stated parking charge, this charge has been cancelled in full and no further action will be taken.

"We apologise sincerely for any inconvenience caused in this matter and can confirm this case has been closed."

Mrs Barber had previously contacted Citizens Advice as part of her appeal but was met with difficulties accessing a verification code as part of the process.

Her parking charge notice letter had said her £70 parking charge would be reduced to £42 if paid within 14 days.

Following the cancellation, Mrs Barber said: "I received the letter on Saturday. Thank you to the Evening News for all your help.

"I think they send the bailiff letters out to frighten you especially older people.

"I have sisters aged 93 and 91. I guess they would have just paid it. If they sent 1,000 out and only 25pc pay up they are earning."

A spokesman for Highview Parking said: "Having reviewed the incident and given the circumstances regarding Mrs Barber’s flat battery we have agreed to cancel the parking charge notice."

Direct Collection Bailiffs has been contacted for comment.

The Evening News has launched a 'We'll Sort It' campaign which aims to fix problems for folk across the city.

Got a problem you need sorting?