Flames shoot 30ft high in sky as shed fire spreads to neighbouring gardens

A shed caught alight in a garden in Norwich which spread to neighbouring gardens and produced flames reaching 30ft high according to eyewitnesses - Credit: Andrew Briggs

People in the east of Norwich got a shock when a shed fire spread to neighbouring gardens and sent flames shooting 30ft into the sky.

The blaze broke out in a garden between Britannia Road and Belsize Road, Norwich, at about 6.45pm on Tuesday.

Three fire crews from Sprowston, Earlham and Wroxham battled the fire and used hose reel jets to bring it under control.

Three fire crews responded to the blaze between Britannia Road and Belsize Road - Credit: Andrew Briggs

Neighbours gathered outside their homes to watch the fire as plumes of smoke and flames lit up the sky.

It took almost an hour for the fire to be put out and a stop message was sent by the fire crews at 7.38pm.

Andrew Briggs, a Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) first responder who lives nearby, was one of the first to arrive at the scene.

"I was gardening in my back garden when I saw plumes of smoke," said Mr Briggs, adding: "Initially I thought it was a bonfire but then it got blacker and blacker and there was a nasty smell.

"I thought it may be a house fire.

"I was notified by the RVS about the incident so I went to see if I could help.

"I saw it had spread across four-six gardens and there were massive flames that were a good 30ft high.

"The fire service handled it incredibly quickly and by 7.20pm it was under control.

"There were lots of people outside watching and more and more appeared as the fire got worse.

"Fortunately no one was hurt although someone's pride may have been."

Neighbours gathered outside to watch as flames and smoke billowed into the sky following a fire that broke out in a shed between Britannia Road and Belsize Road in Norwich - Credit: Andrew Briggs

Mr Briggs started volunteering with the Royal Voluntary Service at the start of the pandemic and has continued assisting people get to doctor's appointments as well as attending emergency incidents as a first responder.

He said: "This was the first time I had responded to a fire but I have been to other emergency incidents that have been quite awful but for the most part I am helping people get to doctor's appointments.

"It has been a really rewarding and interesting thing to do."



















