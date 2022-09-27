Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Strawberry business slams parking company for 'morally wrong' fine

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:55 PM September 27, 2022
The delivery driver was in the Earlham House car park for three minutes

The delivery driver was in the Earlham House car park for three minutes - Credit: Supplied by Simon Turner via National Parking Enforcement

A small Norfolk business has been hit with a parking fine which the owner has branded as "unjust".

Stand-in relief delivery driver Vadym Halka was delivering produce in the city for Holt-based Sharrington Strawberries.

Mr Halka stopped outside The Green Grocers, in the Earlham House car park, for three minutes between 7.17am and 7.20am on Thursday, August 4 delivering fresh produce and collecting empty crates - something the business does at the premises three to four times a week.

Mr Turner said that NCP's view that they did not prove they were not parking is "an absolute joke"

Mr Turner said that NCP's view that they did not prove they were not parking is "an absolute joke" - Credit: Supplied by Simon Turner via National Parking Enforcement

The driver had done some seasonal work for the business in the past but is now permanently in the UK and with a different employer after fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

The car park is operated by National Parking Enforcement.

The operator initially administered a £60 fine, which was escalated to £100 after an appeal against it failed.

National Parking Enforcement has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies
  2. 2 Police helicopter circles Norwich in hunt for wanted man
  3. 3 City road reopens after four months of closures
  1. 4 Tents pitched in shop doorway after council move on homeless people
  2. 5 'Piles' of dead crayfish found dumped in woodland
  3. 6 Dereham Road to close for water works
  4. 7 5 Norwich area roadworks which could delay your commute
  5. 8 Man in 30s arrested after fight in city centre
  6. 9 Work completed on pathway through city woodland
  7. 10 Window smashing spree slammed by traders picking up the cost

Simon Turner, owner of Sharrington Strawberries who has been issued the penalty on Mr Halka's behalf, said: "National Parking are profiteering.

"We went to a lot of trouble to help this guy, my partner spent hours doing the appeal.

Simon Turner, owner and managing director of Sharrington Strawberries. Picture: Danielle Booden

Simon Turner, owner and managing director of Sharrington Strawberries - Credit: Danielle Booden

"The appeal came back a few days ago rejected because we didn't prove we weren't parking and we were actually delivering.

"What on Earth did they think we're doing with a white van outside a greengrocers and 7am if we aren't delivering?

"The photographs they sent in against our appeal you can see the driver place the strawberries outside the shop and he is carrying the empty trays back to the vehicle.

"To say we haven't proved we were delivering is an absolute joke.

"There is no way we were parking. Yes, he technically hadn't done everything right - but there was not a single other car in the car park.

"He was causing no inconvenience.

"If we don't deliver to the shops, no one will go to the car park anyway.

"This is ridiculous. To hammer us with a fine is terrible and morally wrong."

If Mr Turner wants to contest the penalty further he will have to seek legal advice and go to court.

He added: "It would cost us thousands, we can't risk it.

"We're an independent business. They're targeting the little guys.

"It's tough enough as it is."

Norwich News
Holt News

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Live News

Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Hanna Lipscombe who died at the age of 21 

Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are the new tenants for The Drawing Rooms in Norwich. 

Food and Drink

Couple taking on third city bar at former Birdcage site

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A sign for a wasp nest in Guardian Road. Pictured inset is councillor Maxine Webb 

Wasp nest causes chaos at city junction as DIY warning signs put up

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon