Strawberry business slams parking company for 'morally wrong' fine
- Credit: Supplied by Simon Turner via National Parking Enforcement
A small Norfolk business has been hit with a parking fine which the owner has branded as "unjust".
Stand-in relief delivery driver Vadym Halka was delivering produce in the city for Holt-based Sharrington Strawberries.
Mr Halka stopped outside The Green Grocers, in the Earlham House car park, for three minutes between 7.17am and 7.20am on Thursday, August 4 delivering fresh produce and collecting empty crates - something the business does at the premises three to four times a week.
The driver had done some seasonal work for the business in the past but is now permanently in the UK and with a different employer after fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
The car park is operated by National Parking Enforcement.
The operator initially administered a £60 fine, which was escalated to £100 after an appeal against it failed.
National Parking Enforcement has been contacted for comment.
Simon Turner, owner of Sharrington Strawberries who has been issued the penalty on Mr Halka's behalf, said: "National Parking are profiteering.
"We went to a lot of trouble to help this guy, my partner spent hours doing the appeal.
"The appeal came back a few days ago rejected because we didn't prove we weren't parking and we were actually delivering.
"What on Earth did they think we're doing with a white van outside a greengrocers and 7am if we aren't delivering?
"The photographs they sent in against our appeal you can see the driver place the strawberries outside the shop and he is carrying the empty trays back to the vehicle.
"To say we haven't proved we were delivering is an absolute joke.
"There is no way we were parking. Yes, he technically hadn't done everything right - but there was not a single other car in the car park.
"He was causing no inconvenience.
"If we don't deliver to the shops, no one will go to the car park anyway.
"This is ridiculous. To hammer us with a fine is terrible and morally wrong."
If Mr Turner wants to contest the penalty further he will have to seek legal advice and go to court.
He added: "It would cost us thousands, we can't risk it.
"We're an independent business. They're targeting the little guys.
"It's tough enough as it is."