Ukrainian driver 'shocked' at fine for three-minute delivery

A driver who was fined for making a three-minute delivery has called the parking penalty 'really unfair'.

Vadym Halka was working as a relief delivery driver in Norwich for Holt-based Sharrington Strawberries.

Mr Halka stopped outside The Green Grocers, in the Earlham House car park, for three minutes between 7.17am and 7.20am on Thursday, August 4 delivering fresh produce and collecting empty crates - which resulted in the firm being landed with a £60 parking fine.

Vadym Halka, 26, was a veterinary surgeon in Kyiv - Credit: Vadym Halka

And after an appeal failed, the penalty was upped to £100 - which the fruit firm has paid.

Mr Halka, who trained as a veterinary anaesthesiologist for five years in his home city of Kyiv before working as a veterinary surgeon, came to the UK from Ukraine for seasonal work in the past but is now permanently settled and working as a driver elsewhere.

He has been waiting for an appointment for three months to get paperwork which would allow him to work in his chosen industry over here.

He explained: "I am shocked. I was there for just three minutes and I was doing my job. It's ridiculous.

"I delivered for Sharrington Strawberries for six months last year and four months this year and everything was fine.

"I've delivered to that shop three or four times a week for months and never had an issue.

"It's a penalty for one time. I parked all the time like this and had nothing. But one time I guess they think 'why not?'."

National Parking Enforcement, which owns the Earlham House car park, did not respond to a request for comment.

In the UK, you can stop briefly on double yellow lines to make deliveries, but you must be continuously loading or unloading the whole time you're parked.

A time limit of 40 minutes applies for heavy goods vehicles and 20 minutes for light goods vehicles

"Why was this time any different? I don't understand," Mr Halka added.

"It's a van, it's not a regular car. You can see I'm delivering.

"I was there at 7am, it's not like it was exactly a busy car park at the time.

"It's really unfair. It's not like I was parking for 15 minutes or something like that, I was just delivering."