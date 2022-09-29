Ukrainian driver 'shocked' at fine for three-minute delivery
- Credit: Supplied by Simon Turner via National Parking Enforcement/Vadym Halka
A driver who was fined for making a three-minute delivery has called the parking penalty 'really unfair'.
Vadym Halka was working as a relief delivery driver in Norwich for Holt-based Sharrington Strawberries.
Mr Halka stopped outside The Green Grocers, in the Earlham House car park, for three minutes between 7.17am and 7.20am on Thursday, August 4 delivering fresh produce and collecting empty crates - which resulted in the firm being landed with a £60 parking fine.
And after an appeal failed, the penalty was upped to £100 - which the fruit firm has paid.
Mr Halka, who trained as a veterinary anaesthesiologist for five years in his home city of Kyiv before working as a veterinary surgeon, came to the UK from Ukraine for seasonal work in the past but is now permanently settled and working as a driver elsewhere.
He has been waiting for an appointment for three months to get paperwork which would allow him to work in his chosen industry over here.
He explained: "I am shocked. I was there for just three minutes and I was doing my job. It's ridiculous.
"I delivered for Sharrington Strawberries for six months last year and four months this year and everything was fine.
Most Read
- 1 CCTV appeal launched after child's scooter stolen
- 2 Person taken to hospital after car rolls on to roof in three-vehicle crash
- 3 'I will be forever proud' - Riverside city centre pub changes manager
- 4 The Range announces opening date of second city store
- 5 Date revealed for when major city street will reopen
- 6 City man encourages people to "speak up" after tragic death of best friend
- 7 Gavin and Stacey star visits Norwich M&S
- 8 Tesco city centre store remains closed due to 'network issues'
- 9 Bride left in tears as hotel cancels weddings after closing for refugees
- 10 Wanted man found after police helicopter searches city
"I've delivered to that shop three or four times a week for months and never had an issue.
"It's a penalty for one time. I parked all the time like this and had nothing. But one time I guess they think 'why not?'."
National Parking Enforcement, which owns the Earlham House car park, did not respond to a request for comment.
In the UK, you can stop briefly on double yellow lines to make deliveries, but you must be continuously loading or unloading the whole time you're parked.
A time limit of 40 minutes applies for heavy goods vehicles and 20 minutes for light goods vehicles
"Why was this time any different? I don't understand," Mr Halka added.
"It's a van, it's not a regular car. You can see I'm delivering.
"I was there at 7am, it's not like it was exactly a busy car park at the time.
"It's really unfair. It's not like I was parking for 15 minutes or something like that, I was just delivering."