From behind bars at 15 to a global following, city man turns life around

Norwich rapper Creepzz aka Shane Harvey has turned his life around using music - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Shane Harvey's charge sheet was already lengthy when he was send back to prison again aged just 16.

But this time he had graduated from robbery to being sent down for attacking someone with a weapon.

The teenager had hit rock bottom. Then music saved him.

And now Shane, more commonly referred by his stage name Creepzz these days, has a world-wide audience and is determined to learn from his troubled past.

While in prison the rapper was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and borderline autism, conditions he believes contributed to his lawlessness.

"I look back and think what an idiot I was," the 26-year-old admitted. "Being in prison as a kid wasn't the best experience when you have never been in that situation before.

"I don't advise kicking off because I spent weeks and months on end in solitary confinement which is not healthy for anybody."

While behind bars, Creepzz turned to the power of music to motivate him as a focus to help turn his life around and get him out of prison.

Having been passionate about music since he was eight, the rapper was able to concentrate on writing songs to keep him calm.

"I had a lot of time on my hands to think about my feelings and stresses so it was a game to me," Creepzz said.

"I started writing songs and it became natural. I used to get a buzz out of writing and it became a coping mechanism."

Creepzz, whose nickname was inspired by light-hearted comments from his parents when he was a kid, is now officially releasing music on platforms such as Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music.

His growing fanbase has swelled into the thousands with people across the UK and as far as the United States, Africa and Italy listening to his work online.

"I got diagnosed with ADHD when I was 13 and I was taking medication until I was 14," he added.

"I was committing all these crimes, partly from my mental illness and partly associating with the wrong crowd.

"I was sent to prison where they pumped me with medication and labelled me all these different things. No one knew what my diagnosis was until a doctor finally prescribed me the right medication."

Creepzz recently moved in with his girlfriend Bella in Lowestoft having been released from hospital on December 3, and he intends to support others who are struggling with their mental health the way he did.

It has been a rollercoaster journey for the rapper who spent time in a mental health hospital in Little Plumstead, as well as probation and supported accommodation in Norwich.

He said: "I am busy writing music now but I think back to how I was sat in hospital thinking 'what the hell am I doing here?' I don't know why I put myself through that.

"Now I am trying to teach other people what I have learnt and show how there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"'Anybody can battle anything, they just have to have a strong mind and ask for help. You have to be strong minded and powerful enough to ask for help."

His lyrics often relate to his life experiences with the rapper being inspired by the likes of Eminem, Benny Banks and K Koke.

And now Creepzz is determined to continue following his passion and finally put his days of crime behind him.

He added: "My next step is to push my career forward. I am not going to stop. I am really going to push and chase my dream.

"My girlfriend really supports me with this and I have radio events and interviews lined up in the new year."

His new album 'Strugglaz Ambition' was released this month with 11 tracks in addition to three acoustic warm-ups.

Creepzz's latest music video can be found on YouTube by searching creepzzVEVO.