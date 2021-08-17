7-year-old eco warrior and three-legged dog cleaning up communities one can at a time

Published: 4:47 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 5:00 PM August 17, 2021

Seven-year-old George Goode out litter picking at Mousehold Heath, to help rescued animals and save the planet. With him is his three-legged dog Benny, aged 10. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Litter - we all see it, but how many of us pick it up?

Norwich youngster George Goode, 7, began litter picking last year when he was given a litter picker by his friend Ryan who owns the Sunset Café on Britannia Road.

Lexy Goode, George's mother, said: "We have brought him up to be conscious of his environment.

"He understands that rubbish ends up in landfill or in places like the sea. He understands the importance of not wasting things and not buying single use plastic toys etc.”

George is very concerned that “wildlife may get caught in the rubbish” and he also thinks it looks “horrible” and doesn’t understand why people would drop it in the first place.”

George lives a green lifestyle and is also a vegan.

Mrs Goode said: “We have no doubt that he’ll continue to be very environmentally conscious throughout his life," adding George would "love it if other kids were out with their friends or parents keeping the place clear from litter.”

George has been raising money for The Goode Life UK, which is a micro sanctuary run by George’s parents, who take care of elderly, disabled and unwanted animals.

George has been out every day in August collecting as much litter as possible. With an initial goal to raise £100, he recently reached £465 and now hopes to raise £500.

Ten-year-old Benny, George Goode's three-legged dog who goes out helping George to litter pick. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mrs Goode said “Benny the three-legged dog is one of these animals. He was from a Romanian shelter where his leg was in a bad way.

Benny is an old boy and it’s taken him a while to settle fully due to his traumatic past, but he’s transformed into the most wonderful dog.”

Seven-year-old George Goode out litter picking at Mousehold Heath, to help rescued animals and save the planet. With him is his three-legged dog Benny, aged 10. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021





“George loves to be involved with the animals and raising money to help towards their care and vets' bills has given extra meaning to his litter picking efforts.” Said Mrs Goode

You can find out more about George, his litter picking and how to sponsor him via Instagram @georgegoodelife. The Goode Life UK are also on Instagram & Facebook. @thegoodelifeuk

