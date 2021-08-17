News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

7-year-old eco warrior and three-legged dog cleaning up communities one can at a time

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 4:47 PM August 17, 2021    Updated: 5:00 PM August 17, 2021
Seven-year-old George Goode out litter picking at Mousehold Heath, to help rescued animals and save

Seven-year-old George Goode out litter picking at Mousehold Heath, to help rescued animals and save the planet. With him is his three-legged dog Benny, aged 10. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Litter - we all see it, but how many of us pick it up?

Norwich youngster George Goode, 7, began litter picking last year when he was given a litter picker by his friend Ryan who owns the Sunset Café on Britannia Road.  

Seven-year-old George Goode out litter picking at Mousehold Heath, to help rescued animals and save

Seven-year-old George Goode out litter picking at Mousehold Heath, to help rescued animals and save the planet. With him is his mum, Lexy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Lexy Goode, George's mother, said: "We have brought him up to be conscious of his environment. 

"He understands that rubbish ends up in landfill or in places like the sea. He understands the importance of not wasting things and not buying single use plastic toys etc.” 

George is very concerned that “wildlife may get caught in the rubbish” and he also thinks it looks “horrible” and doesn’t understand why people would drop it in the first place.” 

Seven-year-old George Goode out litter picking at Mousehold Heath, to help rescued animals and save

Seven-year-old George Goode out litter picking at Mousehold Heath, to help rescued animals and save the planet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

You may also want to watch:

George lives a green lifestyle and is also a vegan.

Mrs Goode said: “We have no doubt that he’ll continue to be very environmentally conscious throughout his life," adding George would "love it if other kids were out with their friends or parents keeping the place clear from litter.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich
  2. 2 Fight outside Norwich pub left man with fractured skull
  3. 3 Historic Norwich coffee shop to reopen under new chef
  1. 4 Housing bid on village edge thrown out by planning inspector
  2. 5 Sinkhole opens close to park hosting Tom Jones concert
  3. 6 Driving instructor shares dashcam footage of near misses across Norwich
  4. 7 Tom Jones organiser to review token system after 'cashless' criticism
  5. 8 Norfolk teenager arrested for indecent exposure
  6. 9 Two jailed for cocaine dealing in Norwich
  7. 10 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Tom Jones concert in Earlham Park?

George has been raising money for The Goode Life UK, which is a micro sanctuary run by George’s parents, who take care of elderly, disabled and unwanted animals.

Seven-year-old George Goode out litter picking at Mousehold Heath, to help rescued animals and save

Seven-year-old George Goode out litter picking at Mousehold Heath, to help rescued animals and save the planet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

George has been out every day in August collecting as much litter as possible. With an initial goal to raise £100, he recently reached £465 and now hopes to raise £500.  

Ten-year-old Benny, George Goode's three-legged dog who goes out helping George to litter pick. Pict

Ten-year-old Benny, George Goode's three-legged dog who goes out helping George to litter pick. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mrs Goode said “Benny the three-legged dog is one of these animals. He was from a Romanian shelter where his leg was in a bad way. 

Benny is an old boy and it’s taken him a while to settle fully due to his traumatic past, but he’s transformed into the most wonderful dog.” 

Seven-year-old George Goode out litter picking at Mousehold Heath, to help rescued animals and save

Seven-year-old George Goode out litter picking at Mousehold Heath, to help rescued animals and save the planet. With him is his three-legged dog Benny, aged 10. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


“George loves to be involved with the animals and raising money to help towards their care and vets' bills has given extra meaning to his litter picking efforts.” Said Mrs Goode 

You can find out more about George, his litter picking and how to sponsor him via Instagram @georgegoodelife. The Goode Life UK are also on Instagram & Facebook. @thegoodelifeuk  

Seven-year-old George Goode out litter picking at Mousehold Heath, to help rescued animals and save

Seven-year-old George Goode out litter picking at Mousehold Heath, to help rescued animals and save the planet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

If you are a young person who has a story to tell or would be interested in having your voice heard in the paper, please contact Sophie Skyring via sophie.skyring@archant.co.uk    

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jay Sadler and friends were hit with parking notices following Norwich City's game with Liverpool

'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
From left, Leanne Jones, Carole Norman, Debbie Jones and Cynthia Harris came from Barry Island in

Norfolk Live

'We're lucky to have him' - Fans flock to Tom Jones gig in Norwich

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
How the former Brickmakers pub will look once the site is redeveloped into a Co-op

Green light given to Co-op plan for former village pub

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
banksy

Opinion

Who cares if Banksy came to town? He's rubbish anyway

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus