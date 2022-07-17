Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
7 of the prettiest streets in Norwich according to readers

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:00 PM July 17, 2022
Quayside in Norwich where a woman had to be rescued from the river. Picture: Antony Kelly

Quayside is considered one of Norwich's prettiest streets - Credit: Archant

You voted, we listened.

We asked our readers to name the most prettiest streets in Norwich and the favourites were clear to see.

So, we've taken the data and compiled them in a list to show the city's top seven streets as chosen by readers.


1. Elm Hill

20, Elm Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

20, Elm Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

With its eye-catching architecture and selection of quaint shops, Elm Hill is a popular street among locals, tourists and filmmakers alike.

Having featured in the likes of films such as Stardust and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Elm Hill has plenty of character and is a firm favourite.


2. Colegate (between Duke Street and Magdalen Street)

Colegate is considered one of the city's most picturesque streets

Colegate is considered one of the city's most picturesque streets - Credit: Google Maps

Steeped in history, most of Colegate's buildings date back from the 17th century onwards.

While the area is thought to be early settled, today the street consists of a mix of businesses, homes, academic institutions and more.


3. Princes Street

(left) Kathryn Hirst hansells solicitors,cecile Tuddenham Cathedral marketing,Pipa Clements Tombland

Princes Street (right) - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

As one of Norwich's oldest streets, Princes Street is another popular selection among city folk.

Most of the buildings are listed by English Heritage and it is considered an idyllic place to wander through.


4. Pottergate

Pottergate, Norwich

Pottergate, Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

Next up is Pottergate which is also home to a range of historic and quaint buildings.

With a number of Grade II listed homes situated on the street, Pottergate is recognised as an eye-catching street in the fine city.


5. Lower Goat Lane

Norwich Lanes Credit: Denise Bradley

Norwich Lanes Credit: Denise Bradley - Credit: Denise Bradley

Home to a host of shops, hundreds of people pass through Lower Goat Lane every day.

From independent boutiques to quirky gift shops, the street has something for everyone to enjoy.


6. Quayside

Quayside in Norwich where a woman had to be rescued from the river. Picture: Antony Kelly

Quayside is considered one of Norwich's prettiest streets - Credit: Archant

The colourful street is situated right beside the water where paddleboarders and small boats regularly pass.

Quayside is a picturesque street and is relaxing place to go for a stroll despite being only a stone's throw away from the hustle and bustle of the city.


7. Tombland

The new-look Tombland in Norwich as people enjoy being out and about as the Covid restrictions are e

Tombland in Norwich. - Credit: Archant/Denise Bradley

Located in the heart of Norwich, Tombland is a hive of activity with thousands of people walking through the street every day.

With historic architecture including the likes of Augustine Steward's House and Erpingham Gate while also on the doorstep of Norwich Cathedral, Tombland is a must among first time city goers.

