Seven friends raise £3000 for EACH in epic six peak challenge
PUBLISHED: 13:01 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:22 31 October 2018
Archant
A group of seven friends smashed their ‘six peaks challenge’ and raised more than £3,000 for the nook appeal.
The Norfolk gang tackled the mountainsin just 20 hours and 23 minutes for little Lauren Taylor, who died aged 15 months, after being born with a rare life-limiting condition, Patau syndrome.
Average survival time for children with the condition is between seven and 10 days.
The team included Andrew Sabberton, 37, of Wroxham; Chris Yates, 46, of Brundall; Steve Reed, 37, of Eaton; Tom Hurd, 32, of Spixworth; Colin Jones, 56, of Keswick; Kevin Rooney of Taverham and Elliot Greenleaf, 24, from Norwich, and they were supported by Norwich’s Gnaw Chocolate,
Tim Jenkins, EACH Norfolk community fundraiser, said: “Thank you so much to all of them for this massive undertaking to help raise money. Support like this is really invaluable.”