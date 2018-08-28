Seven friends raise £3000 for EACH in epic six peak challenge

A group of seven Norfolk friends have completed both the National Three Peaks Challenge and the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in an incredible time of just 20 hours and 23 minutes. Picture: EACH Archant

A group of seven friends smashed their ‘six peaks challenge’ and raised more than £3,000 for the nook appeal.

From left, Elliott Greenleaf, Andrew Sabberton and Chris Yates collecting chocolatey sustenance from sponsors Gnaw Chocolate, ahead of their six-peak challenge. Picture: Gnaw Chocolate From left, Elliott Greenleaf, Andrew Sabberton and Chris Yates collecting chocolatey sustenance from sponsors Gnaw Chocolate, ahead of their six-peak challenge. Picture: Gnaw Chocolate

The Norfolk gang tackled the mountainsin just 20 hours and 23 minutes for little Lauren Taylor, who died aged 15 months, after being born with a rare life-limiting condition, Patau syndrome.

Average survival time for children with the condition is between seven and 10 days.

The team included Andrew Sabberton, 37, of Wroxham; Chris Yates, 46, of Brundall; Steve Reed, 37, of Eaton; Tom Hurd, 32, of Spixworth; Colin Jones, 56, of Keswick; Kevin Rooney of Taverham and Elliot Greenleaf, 24, from Norwich, and they were supported by Norwich’s Gnaw Chocolate,

Tim Jenkins, EACH Norfolk community fundraiser, said: “Thank you so much to all of them for this massive undertaking to help raise money. Support like this is really invaluable.”