Sunshine and Showers

Charity looks to set up support networks across the county

21 February, 2019 - 15:37
The Linking Hands charity launch night. Picture: Steven Schooling

The Linking Hands charity launch night. Picture: Steven Schooling

People struggling with mental health issues could soon have a therapist on their door step as a charity looks to setup a support network in Norfolk.

Steven Schooling at the King's Lynn and District Buffaloes. Picture: Steven Schooling

Linking Hands, currently based in Wisbech, is looking to create a number of support groups around the county to put an end to long waiting lists.

Steven Schooling, 57, a charity sales representative, says the charity aims to reach out to those in need.

He said: “Being disabled myself I found it difficult to communicate with people whist I was going through treatment, that’s why I’m drawn to helping others.

“We will travel to people and want to help the people who need it. Hopefully we will be able to setup hubs in every town with volunteers.”

Mr Schooling is a member of the King’s Lynn and District Buffaloes.

He has raised more than £250,000 during his 38 years and the group have raised more than £2.5million.

He added: “Everybody is qualified with CRB checks and we want to give therapy to people for free and try to help them.

“Anybody can get involved there are no restrictions, no prejudice, anyone can come along.

“We offer self-help groups and rehab groups but we are looking for people to help and create a network.

“People on the street don’t know where to go or get help, but we can offer that help.

“We are aiming to break that gap. When people go to the doctors they get 10 minutes, it’s not the doctors fault, but we have found a lot of people who need to go somewhere just to talk.

“Which is why we are offering this charity. It could be someone with PDSA or issues after having a baby or lost a baby, even pets, we are here as a free hand to people.

“A lot of people suffer in silence but with our qualified mental health nurses they can help.”

Mr Schooling,from Wisbech, runs the charity with his wife Linda Schooling.

To get in contact with Linking Hands call 07871158696 or email scs2011@btinternet.com

