School bus involved in two vehicle crash

The buses collided around 8.10am on the B1113 near Swardeston. Photo: George Dixon Archant

Police were called to the scene of a collision between a school bus and a public bus.

The crash happened around 8.10am Monday morning on the B1113 near Swardeston.

The school bus, a Semmence coach service, was travelling towards Norwich when it collided with the 37A Konnect bus service from Mulbarton to Norwich.

Ambulance supported police at the crash site but confirmed no injuries were sustained as a result of the crash and the only damage caused was to the vehicles.

Updates to follow.