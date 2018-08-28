Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

School bus involved in two vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 10:11 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:26 29 October 2018

The buses collided around 8.10am on the B1113 near Swardeston. Photo: George Dixon

The buses collided around 8.10am on the B1113 near Swardeston. Photo: George Dixon

Archant

Police were called to the scene of a collision between a school bus and a public bus.

The crash happened around 8.10am Monday morning on the B1113 near Swardeston.

The school bus, a Semmence coach service, was travelling towards Norwich when it collided with the 37A Konnect bus service from Mulbarton to Norwich.

Ambulance supported police at the crash site but confirmed no injuries were sustained as a result of the crash and the only damage caused was to the vehicles.

Updates to follow.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Café set to welcome new escape room in its basement bids for alcohol licence

The Missing Kind and the KindaKafe on Castle Meadow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: Norwich drivers could face £20 fine if they refuse to turn off idling engines

Smog hangs over Norwich. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Source of mystery light illuminating the skies of Norwich found

The source of a mystery light in Norwich has been found. File photo of Norwich at night, Picture Tom Thurston.

Young people in Norfolk have some of the worst education and employment outcomes in England

Norfolk has been ranked near the bottom of a nationwide index which assesses opportunities for young people, comparing data including exams results and employment rates. Picture: Archant

Video: See inside the luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide