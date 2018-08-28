‘Selfish car drivers’ are the cause of traffic delays claims bus boss

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Go-East Anglia, which runs the Konectbus service, has said selfish drivers are the cause of unpredictable accidents on the A47 and unplanned hold-ups in the city . Photo : Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

The director of one of Norfolk’s largest bus groups has blamed delays on “too many selfish car drivers”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Go-East Anglia, which runs the Konectbus service, has said selfish drivers are the cause of “unpredictable accidents on the A47” and “unplanned hold-ups in the city”.

Mr Cooper said: “The fundamental problem, which is what causes the unpredictable accidents on the A47 as well as unplanned hold ups in the city, is that there are just too many selfish car drivers who choose to try and save themselves 10 minutes by driving rather than walking, cycling or catching the bus.”

The comments come after discussions about roadworks by Norfolk County Council, causing large delays around the city.

The service provider has had to add another bus to one of its routes because of the delays.

Norfolk County Council is currently carrying out works in Newmarket Road, Prince of Wales Road, Rose Lane and Dereham Road roundabout. Norfolk County Council is currently carrying out works in Newmarket Road, Prince of Wales Road, Rose Lane and Dereham Road roundabout.

Mr Cooper added: “We always work pro-actively with Norfolk County Council (NCC) and Norwich City Council to co-ordinate our response to planned roadworks, which are a particular problem for bus users as buses can get increasingly delayed journey after journey if not managed.

“We have needed to schedule an additional bus into one of our routes as a result of the Prince of Wales Road works, but we should all subscribe to the principles of making our great city more walkable and improving our public realm, so although there is a cost to our business we anticipate longer term benefits.”

Steve Wickers, managing director of First Counties, said the roadworks are making it “difficult” to run some services.

He said: “While we understand works on the road network are completely necessary, these can make it difficult for us to operate our services in the way in we would wish to.

“For any larger scale planned disruptions, wherever possible we will put counter measures in place to try and keep impact on our passengers to a minimum, for example, by using a diversionary route or using an additional bus at busy times.”

NCC is currently carrying out works in Newmarket Road, Prince of Wales Road, Rose Lane and Dereham Road roundabout.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We always try to schedule and approve roadworks to make sure that disruption for road users is minimised.

“At the start of any scheme is when we tend to see most disruption and after a few days any delays tend to reduce as people adjust their journeys. We will make improvements where we can, to help vehicles move through the roadworks as smoothly as possible.”