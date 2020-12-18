Take a selfie with an elfie this Christmas in Norwich

Published: 6:45 PM December 18, 2020

An elf trail has been placed around the city centre for people to follow and take selfies. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A family of elves have been scattered around Norwich this Christmas – but can you snap them all?

Some 10 elves, made out of vinyl, have been dotted about iconic locations in the city for the 'Selfie with an Elfie' trail.

They are themed around the location they are hiding in and include some famous faces.

People can pose for a picture with the elves and then scan the associated QR code to receive a virtual stamp.

If all ten stamps are collected participants will be entered into a prize draw.

Progress can also be shared on social media with the hashtag #SelfieWithAnElfie.

The trail, organised by Norwich City Council, launched on Friday December 18.

Alan Waters, leader of the city council, said: “We wanted to find a way of spreading festive cheer around the city, while also promoting our excellent cultural venues – many of which have been forced to close during the Covid pandemic."