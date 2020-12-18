News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Take a selfie with an elfie this Christmas in Norwich

person

Ruth Lawes

Published: 6:45 PM December 18, 2020   
An elf trail has been placed around the city centre for people to follow and take selfies. Picture:

An elf trail has been placed around the city centre for people to follow and take selfies. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A family of elves have been scattered around Norwich this Christmas – but can you snap them all?

Some 10 elves, made out of vinyl, have been dotted about iconic locations in the city for the 'Selfie with an Elfie' trail.

They are themed around the location they are hiding in and include some famous faces.

People can pose for a picture with the elves and then scan the associated QR code to receive a virtual stamp.

If all ten stamps are collected participants will be entered into a prize draw.

You may also want to watch:

Progress can also be shared on social media with the hashtag #SelfieWithAnElfie.

An elf trail has been placed around the city centre for people to follow and take selfies. Picture:

An elf trail has been placed around the city centre for people to follow and take selfies. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The trail, organised by Norwich City Council, launched on Friday December 18.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pubs booked up for Christmas dinner despite Covid rules row
  2. 2 Man pointed gun to end 15-man brawl in car park
  3. 3 20kg of vacuum-packed cannabis found in two cars heading for Norwich
  1. 4 Britain's poshest train arrives in Norwich for Christmas trip
  2. 5 Hundreds of bookings cancelled as pub shuts for Christmas
  3. 6 Discount book store opens in city centre
  4. 7 Hospitals have more Covid patients than peak of first wave
  5. 8 Norwich restaurants go it alone after ditching delivery giants
  6. 9 'I didn't want to go to Norwich' - Marshall opens up on troubles during City spell
  7. 10 Drive-Thru Santa's Grotto comes to Norfolk

Alan Waters, leader of the city council, said: “We wanted to find a way of spreading festive cheer around the city, while also promoting our excellent cultural venues – many of which have been forced to close during the Covid pandemic."

Christmas
Norwich City Council

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

When are the Royal Mail's last Christmas post dates?

Georgina Taylor

Author Picture Icon

Former pub could be demolished to make way for housing

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries striker wanted by Championship...

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon

Gonzo’s owed £224,000 when it went into liquidation

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus