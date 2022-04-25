New radio station for dance music launches in Norwich

Left to right: Anthony James, marketing director of Select Radio UK, Joshua Roberts, head of programming, and Katie Goodman social media manager for Glitterbox. - Credit: Select Radio UK

A new radio station showcasing some of Norfolk’s finest DJs has launched in Norwich.

Disco, house and techno beats will be blaring from speakers as Select Radio UK has set-up a station in the city.

Listeners can already tune in on DAB but its official launch will be on Monday, May 2.

Select Radio UK has set-up a new station specialising in dance music in Norwich on DAB. - Credit: Select Radio/Joshua Roberts

It is being led by local DJ and head of programming Joshua Roberts who says there is a “hunger” in the city for dance music.

Mr Roberts, from Norwich, said: “We have night-time Kiss and Radio 1 but there was nothing on the radio in Norwich that specialised in electronic music.

“Select will have weekly shows from Defected, Glitterbox, Nora En Pure, Above & Beyond, Josh Parkinson, as well as regular guest mixes from some of Norwich’s finest DJs.”

Gonzo's Tea Toom has partnered with Select Radio to launch a new station for dance music in Norwich. - Credit: Gonzo's Tea Room/Select Radio

The new station is in partnership with Gonzo’s Tea Room which was nominated by DJ Mag for best club event in 2021.

The city venue regularly hosts some of the biggest names in dance music and now these artists will also be invited to perform guest mixes on the radio.

Select UK Radio originally started as a pirate radio station by Thomas Marley and Jon O’Leary back in 2001.

But in December last year it launched with an official licence in London on FM.

Following its success, Mr Marley and Mr O’Leary chose Norwich as their first city to expand into DAB.

As well as hosting some of the most popular electronic DJs, they also hope to nurture local talent.

Joshua Roberts is head of programming at Select Radio UK. - Credit: Select Radio UK

Mr Roberts added: “People are hungry for new music. That is evident when you look at places like Gonzo's and after the pandemic people just wanted to dance.

“That is where this platform will come in, for local DJs, or even University of East Anglia and Norwich University of the Arts students, it opens up the possibility for them to play a club and on the radio, which will be heard in Norwich, London and internationally.

“We want to be showcasing the best that this city and Norfolk has to offer.”