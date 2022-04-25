New radio station for dance music launches in Norwich
- Credit: Select Radio UK
A new radio station showcasing some of Norfolk’s finest DJs has launched in Norwich.
Disco, house and techno beats will be blaring from speakers as Select Radio UK has set-up a station in the city.
Listeners can already tune in on DAB but its official launch will be on Monday, May 2.
It is being led by local DJ and head of programming Joshua Roberts who says there is a “hunger” in the city for dance music.
Mr Roberts, from Norwich, said: “We have night-time Kiss and Radio 1 but there was nothing on the radio in Norwich that specialised in electronic music.
“Select will have weekly shows from Defected, Glitterbox, Nora En Pure, Above & Beyond, Josh Parkinson, as well as regular guest mixes from some of Norwich’s finest DJs.”
The new station is in partnership with Gonzo’s Tea Room which was nominated by DJ Mag for best club event in 2021.
Most Read
- 1 Emergency services called to chemical leak in Norwich
- 2 Seven of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norwich
- 3 Paint thrown on pavement as mum fed up with anti-social behaviour in estate
- 4 Former city doorman-turned poet uses power of words to help Ukrainians
- 5 Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has confrontation with fans
- 6 More than 200 people turn out to protect trans lives in Norwich
- 7 Meet the couple who saw an industrial estate built around their home
- 8 Safety upgrades on roundabout sees traffic fears raised
- 9 5 places where you can get a tasty carvery in and around Norwich
- 10 Police on A11 stop abnormal load with no permission to travel
The city venue regularly hosts some of the biggest names in dance music and now these artists will also be invited to perform guest mixes on the radio.
Select UK Radio originally started as a pirate radio station by Thomas Marley and Jon O’Leary back in 2001.
But in December last year it launched with an official licence in London on FM.
Following its success, Mr Marley and Mr O’Leary chose Norwich as their first city to expand into DAB.
As well as hosting some of the most popular electronic DJs, they also hope to nurture local talent.
Mr Roberts added: “People are hungry for new music. That is evident when you look at places like Gonzo's and after the pandemic people just wanted to dance.
“That is where this platform will come in, for local DJs, or even University of East Anglia and Norwich University of the Arts students, it opens up the possibility for them to play a club and on the radio, which will be heard in Norwich, London and internationally.
“We want to be showcasing the best that this city and Norfolk has to offer.”