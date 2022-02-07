Musician travels to Gambia for teenage son's funeral

Norfolk musician Sefo Kanuteh has returned to Gambia for his son's funeral - Credit: Contributed

A musician already in agony following a car crash is suffering further heartbreak having heard of the death of his teenage son.

Sefo Kanuteh, 48, has travelled to Gambia in Africa for a 40-day mourning period after his 14-year-old son Samba died of malaria just after Christmas.

The musician is well-known for performing on his instrument the kora at events across the city.

But the performer - who was returning home from a stay at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - has been supported on his way by the generosity of Norwich folk.

Mr Kanuteh had crashed his car into a ditch on the A47 on December 27, so a fundraising page was set up to help cover the costs of his treatment and Samba's funeral.

More than £3,400 of the £3,500 fundraising target has now been raised since a previous article in the Evening News.

Mr Kanuteh's friend Jess King, 31, said: "It has been amazing to see how much people care about him. The response from the community was magic.

"He is so grateful to everyone who has donated. It is the thought and intentions behind the donations that are so special to him.

"People are giving when they may not have very much themselves and this makes him feel so blessed."

A service for Samba is taking place with Islamic funeral rituals being followed.

People gathered together to read the Qur'an and bring food to the family on day seven of the mourning period.

Miss King, who met Mr Kanuteh at a Black History Month event, said: "Music is healing to Sefo and he has been playing the kora during this time, as it allows him to connect on a deeper level.

"The accident reminded him of the fragility of life. It was a reminder to be grateful for his life and that he has been able to be there for his family at this difficult time."

Mr Kanuteh, who lives in Frettenham, will return to the Norfolk music scene on April 30 with the Tri Nations Trio group.

He first moved to Norwich with his eldest son Julla in 2010.

Samba was due to study in England in the future.