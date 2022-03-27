Neighbours' sadness after house hit with second fire in a month

Val and Alan Vefsoby, of Osborne Road, who live close to a house that has been hit with two fires in a month - Credit: Archant

Neighbours have spoken of their sadness after the same Eaton home was hit by fire for the second time in less than a month.

On February 27, flames tore through the roof of a house on the corner of Osborne Road and Leng Crescent, sending families fleeing from their homes to safety.

Then, on Saturday evening, one day short of a month later, the property suffered the same fate as firefighters were again called out to the home.

One month on from the first blaze and neighbours of spoken of how sorry they feel for the family, describing their shock at the second fire.

Val Vefsoby, 79 who lives a few doors down in the cul-de-sac, said: "They are such lovely people, we never have any trouble with them, so it is just such a shame this has happened to them again.

"I feel terrible to think the same thing can happen to the same people twice."

Her husband, Alan Vefsoby, 86, added: "I don't know whether it was perhaps there was a hot spot from last time or something else, but it had been a month so that doesn't seem likely.

"I saw two or three fire engines out there and there were lots of people outside talking but it wasn't as severe as the first one."

Anthony Muncer, 85, who lives two doors down, said: "I saw the big ladder out front but didn't realise there had been another fire - I just thought perhaps somebody was doing some repairs after last time.

"It is quite hard to see how it happened again, perhaps it was something to do with the electrics.

"I am glad nobody was hurt though, that is the main thing."

Another neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said they had spoken to the family after the blaze over the fence and was assured nobody was harmed.

They said: "It was certainly a lot worse the first time - we had to be evacuated from our homes the first time whereas this time we were able to go back inside within a couple of hours.

"At least it was quite minimal this time."

