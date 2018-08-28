Seasonings’ greetings: Kettle Chips give away new flavour shakers in time for Christmas dinner

Kettle Chips is celebrating the festive season with a giveaway that could shake up the flavour of your Christmas turkey.

Kettle Chips is giving away seasoning shakers just in time for Christmas dinner. Photo: Kettle Chips Kettle Chips is giving away seasoning shakers just in time for Christmas dinner. Photo: Kettle Chips

The Norwich-based crisp company has created five hand-finished seasoning shakers which look a lot like their familiar crisp packets.

Celebrating some of the UK’s favourite flavours, serving suggestions include Christmas turkey sprinkled with Crispy Bacon and Maple Syrup seasoning, roast potatoes dusted with Sweet Chilli & Sour Cream, Brussels sprouts peppered with Mature Cheddar and Red Onion, honey glazed carrots brushed with Jalapeño Jack or stuffing balls topped with Barbecue Beef Brisket.

Kizzy Beckett, Kettle’s senior brand manager, said: “Some of our fans are so obsessed with our flavours, we’ve been told hundreds of times they’d love to get their hands on pure seasoning to sprinkle over their food.

“How could we say no? Here’s their chance to live their crisp-loving dreams. We know this is going to make someone’s Christmas.”

The only way crisp fans can get their hands on a shaker is to enter the competition on Kettle Chips’ Facebook or Instagram pages.

The competition closes on Tuesday, December 18.