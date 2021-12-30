News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Search for missing teenager with links to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:28 PM December 30, 2021
Joshua Connor, 14, who has been missing from Bedfordshire since Christmas Day.

Joshua Connor, 14, who has been missing from Bedfordshire since Christmas Day. - Credit: Bedfordshire Police

A teenager who has been missing from his home in Bedfordshire since Christmas Day is believed to have links to Norwich.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for Joshua Connor, 14, from Cranfield, who has now been missing for five days.

Joshua is described as being approximately 5 ft 7 in height.

Today police issued a new image of Joshua in the hope someone may be able to identify him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference MPC 2721/21.

