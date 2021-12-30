Search for missing teenager with links to Norwich

Joshua Connor, 14, who has been missing from Bedfordshire since Christmas Day. - Credit: Bedfordshire Police

A teenager who has been missing from his home in Bedfordshire since Christmas Day is believed to have links to Norwich.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for Joshua Connor, 14, from Cranfield, who has now been missing for five days.

Joshua is described as being approximately 5 ft 7 in height.

Have you seen #missing teenager Joshua Connor? Our colleagues in Bedfordshire believe he has links to Norwich. Have you seen him or do you know where he is? https://t.co/dCY2lvRIJv — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) December 30, 2021

Today police issued a new image of Joshua in the hope someone may be able to identify him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference MPC 2721/21.