Search for missing teenager with links to Norwich
Published: 3:28 PM December 30, 2021
- Credit: Bedfordshire Police
A teenager who has been missing from his home in Bedfordshire since Christmas Day is believed to have links to Norwich.
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for Joshua Connor, 14, from Cranfield, who has now been missing for five days.
Joshua is described as being approximately 5 ft 7 in height.
Today police issued a new image of Joshua in the hope someone may be able to identify him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference MPC 2721/21.