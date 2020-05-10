Warning after puppy attacked by dog at popular walking spot

Reginald the six-month-old Cocker spaniel was attacked by another dog at the UEA lake. Photo: Kirsty Underhill Kirsty Underhill

A dog owner has told of her “devastation” after her puppy was left with deep gashes to its face after it was viciously attacked by another dog.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reginald the six-month-old Cocker spaniel was attacked by another dog at the UEA lake. Photo: Kirsty Underhill Reginald the six-month-old Cocker spaniel was attacked by another dog at the UEA lake. Photo: Kirsty Underhill

Kirsty Underhill was walking her six-month Cocker spaniel, Reginald, at the University of East Anglia lake, when a black Labrador launched an unprovoked attack as he played in the water, at around 3.45pm on Friday, May 8.

After realising Reginald was in trouble, Ms Underhill jumped in to pull her puppy away, but he had already suffered serious injuries to his face and was covered in blood.

With no help from the other dog’s owner, the 25-year-old rushed Reginald to the vets where it was discovered he had 10 deep gashes to his face and was put under anaesthetic to receive stitches.

Reginald is now recovering from at home, but Ms Underhill, from Trafalgar Street, Norwich, wants to warn other dog walkers in the area, in a bid to prevent another attack from happening.

Kirsty Underhill with her six-month-old Cocker spaniel, Reginald, who was attacked by another dog at the UEA lake. Photo: Kirsty Underhill Kirsty Underhill with her six-month-old Cocker spaniel, Reginald, who was attacked by another dog at the UEA lake. Photo: Kirsty Underhill

She said: “I saw Reg being attacked and legged it over and ran through the water.

“Reg was squealing but owner of the black lab just sat there watching it happen, he didn’t do or say anything,

“I was screaming at him to get his dog off mine. There were people around watching it who were horrified.

You may also want to watch:

“We called the police and I ran with Reg in my arms to my car. I was in complete panic he was dripping with blood.

“His eye was nearly ripped his eye out.”

After the attack the dog and its owner, whose identity is unknown, left the scene before authorities could arrive.

But Ms Underhill has reported the incident to the police and staff at the UEA.

Reginald the six-month-old Cocker spaniel was attacked by another dog at the UEA lake. Photo: Kirsty Underhill Reginald the six-month-old Cocker spaniel was attacked by another dog at the UEA lake. Photo: Kirsty Underhill

And after posting the horrific ordeal online, which has now had more than 1,000 shares, she hopes to find them.

Ms Underhill added: “I’m alright now but I was absolutely devastated at the time.

“But I’m worried to take him out off the lead again.

“I just don’t want an aggressive dog walking around and risk it happening to someone else.

“It’s only a matter of time before it could happen again.”