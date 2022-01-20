News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Photograph unearthed in hunt for war heroes' families

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:43 AM January 20, 2022
A photograph of the mother and sister of Flt Lt Eric Parsons has been uncovered following a search for his family

A photograph of the mother and sister of Flt Lt Eric Parsons, inset, at Christmas in 1946 has been uncovered following a search for the Norwich WWII heroes family - Credit: Supplied by Friends of 75 (NZ) Squadron Association/Mike Hillier

A photograph has been uncovered after a search was launched to find living relatives of two Norfolk Second World War heroes.

Flt Lt Eric George Parsons from Norwich was killed in action on a mission over Germany on March 14, 1945.

The Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve captained a Lancaster Bomber tasked to carry out a daylight attack on an oil plant as part of a daring 75 (New Zealand) Squadron operation.

Flt Lt Parsons was captain of a Lancaster Bomber tasked to carry out a daylight attack in Germany when he was killed in 1945

Flt Lt Eric George Parsons was captain of a Lancaster Bomber - Credit: Supplied by Friends of 75 (NZ) Squadron Association

As part of a search for relatives started by Friends of 75 (NZ) Squadron Association, a photograph of Mr Parsons' mother Ellen Elizabeth Parsons (née Andrews) and his sister Sybil at Christmas in 1946 was unearthed, after news of the search was circulated in the Evening News.

A photograph of Flt Lt Eric Parsons' mother Ellen (née Andrews) and his sister Sybil at Christmas in 1946

A photograph of Flt Lt Eric Parsons' mother Ellen (née Andrews) and his sister Sybil at Christmas in 1946 following the deaths of Eric and his father, Edward - Credit: Supplied by Mike Hillier

The snap has been provided by amateur military researcher Mike Hillier of Haveringland, and was taken in the same year that Mr Parsons' father, Edward James Parsons, passed away - just a year after his son died in action.

Although the photograph is a major find, the search for more relatives - both alive and deceased - continues.

Kevin King, Friends of 75 (NZ) Squadron Association chairman, hopes that this new snapshot of Mr Parsons' family will jog memories and uncover more about the families of the service personnel, as well as the men themselves:

"This is absolutely a step in the right direction," Mr King said.

"It's a really good photograph - and Sybil looks so much like her brother. It's all coming along very well. It's only been a couple of days of searching, so this bodes well. It's excellent.

"I've had a lot of success in the past with finding relatives through newspapers. Finding family members of former members of the squadron has been quite rewarding."

The search also continues to find any living relatives of Flt Sgt Francis Henry Ebbage, the son of Henry and Mabel Florence from Whinburgh near Dereham. Flt Sgt Ebbage died during the same mission as Mr Parsons, but the  21-year-old's body was never found.

Flt Sgt Francis Henry Ebbage, son of Henry and Mabel Ebbage of Whinburgh, near Dereham, was killed in action in March 1945

Flt Sgt Francis Henry Ebbage - Credit: Supplied by Friends of 75 (NZ) Squadron Association

Those with information, or who would like to aid the association's search, can contact Kevin at kevinfking@talktalk.net.

