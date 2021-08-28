Published: 3:38 PM August 28, 2021 Updated: 4:11 PM August 28, 2021

The lifeboat was stationed on All Saints Green, Norwich, on Saturday. - Credit: Noah Vickers

A flood rescue boat on dry land was star of the show on All Saints Green in Norwich on Saturday as Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue (NORLSAR) sought to raise awareness of their work following a busy six months.

NORLSAR is a group of volunteers trained in search and rescue techniques, who help the police find missing people.

Volunteer Deborah Chedgey said: “It’s been a really good morning.

"Not only have we done well collection-wise, we’ve also had people offer us land for the water team and foot team to train on, [and] we’ve had people who’ve offered to be missing people for the training of the dogs.”

2021 has been a challenging year for NORLSAR.

You may also want to watch:

“Our number has gone up significantly, particularly in the last six months - we’ve had more call outs this year than we had in the whole of last year.

“It costs £400 every time we go out and obviously all our collections have stopped for the last 18 months - we’re now beginning to get back into it.”

Ms Chedgey thanked John Lewis for allowing them to set up outside their department store.