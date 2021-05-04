Hollywood actors use Norwich hair salon
- Credit: Ross Mathieson
Two Hollywood actors were customers at a Norwich hair salon on back-to-back days after lockdown.
Harry Van Gorkum and Sean Harris of Mission Impossible decided to go to Truman's on Elm Hill to get their hair trimmed on Thursday and Friday last week.
Ross Mathieson, who is a barber at Truman's, said he had not recognised Mr Harris at first until a customer who had sat next to the celebrity actor on Friday pointed it out.
Mr Mathieson said Mr Harris, who was born in Lowestoft, told him he had asked other actors where to go for a haircut, but the barber was not sure if it was a coincidence to see him the day after Mr Van Gorkum.
He said: "Sean came in and was super, super quiet. It was a steady conversation but he was a nice guy.
"He asked for a very specific cut for a role. He has been in Australia recently but he did not say much about it at all.
"Harry asked for more of a longer scissor cut and Sean was a very short crop four all over. It looks very nice like an old times haircut."
Mr Mathieson said a friend of a friend had recommended Mr Van Gorkum who recently revealed he was nearly the eighth actor to play Doctor Who before the BBC opted for Paul McGann instead.
The actor, who moved to Norfolk from Los Angeles, and who has also appeared in Gone in 60 Seconds, Firetrap and the Pink Panther 2, has now visited Truman's three times.
Mr Harris has appeared in a huge range of films and television shows including Prometheus, Macbeth, Ashes to Ashes and Casualty, as well as Mission Impossible.