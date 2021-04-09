A nice place for a nap... Seal spotted dozing under Norwich bridge

Published: 8:24 AM April 9, 2021

Sometimes it's nice to take a break from daily pressures and have a quick nap in a quiet spot.

That is exactly what this seal was up to as he basked in the sunshine under Carrow Bridge in Norwich this week.

The marine mammal was making the most of the weather as he rolled onto his back to sun his stomach.

A content looking seal spotted under Carrow Bridge - Credit: Helen Clarke

The pictures were sent in by Helen Clarke who gave the mammal her seal of approval.

She said: "It was really well hidden, you had to kneel down and look under the stanchion!"

You may also want to watch:

Seals have become a more regular sight in the city centre in recent years, having been spotted fishing and feeding several times.

But fishermen are concerned about their impact on the population of carp and pike in the river, which they claim has dwindled significantly since their arrival.