News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Are you lost? Seal splashes its way to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 2:51 PM April 11, 2021   
A seal in the River Wensum in Norwich

A seal in the River Wensum in Norwich - Credit: Natalie Bolton

In many parts of the county, spotting a seal poking its head above the water is nothing out of the ordinary.

Each year, people flock to hotspots like Blakeney, Horsey and Winterton to catch glimpses of the magnificent marine mammals, whether they are lazing on the beach, rearing adorable pups or going for a swim in the North Sea.

However, it is not quite as common to spot one bobbing along in the waters of Norwich.

But this is exactly what Natalie Bolton was lucky enough to do on Sunday afternoon, when she happened upon a figure swimming the River Wensum close to St James Quay.

And the animal-lover had her camera at the ready when the seal bobbed its head up to say hello while swimming near Cow Tower.

It is not the first time in recent days that a pinnaped has been pictured in the Fine City, with one found seeking shelter underneath Carrow Bridge earlier this week.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scott Waterson, who is wanted on recall to prison

Man arrested in Norwich after appeal launched

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Zayne Howard, nine, has been on a drip since Monday due to suspected food poisoning.

Takeaway investigated after boy in hospital with suspected food poisoning

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams in Norwich

Debenhams to reopen for closing down sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
James Robinson, 46, was fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop his partner off at the N&N hospital

Man fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop partner at hospital

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus