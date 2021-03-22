Seal pops up in Norwich river
- Credit: Kevin Murphy
Walkers enjoying the sunshine were treated to a special surprise on their rambles with the arrival of a seal in a Norwich river.
Brandon Peter, from Norwich, said he was "shocked" to sea the mammal which was spotted in the river at Trowse.
Wildlife supporter Kevin Murphy said the seal has swam into the city a number of times, with previous sightings including at Cow Tower and Fye Bridge.
He said there was nothing to be alarmed about if people saw a seal inland.
Mr Murphy, who volunteers for Norfolk Wildlife Rescue, captured these shots of the seal poking its head out of the river after heading down to the river to access that it was unhurt and healthy.
He said: "There was nothing wrong, he loves it here. Who wouldn't? He's healthy and a fat thing, and seems to be doing fine.
"It's unusual but it is becoming more common.
"He came from the sea and up the river and inland. It's up to him wherever he goes."