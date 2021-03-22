News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Seal pops up in Norwich river

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 6:12 PM March 22, 2021   
Kevin Murphy said the seal has swam to Norwich on a number of occasions.

Kevin Murphy said the seal has swam to Norwich on a number of occasions. - Credit: Kevin Murphy

Walkers enjoying the sunshine were treated to a special surprise on their rambles with the arrival of a seal in a Norwich river.

Brandon Peter, from Norwich, said he was "shocked" to sea the mammal which was spotted in the river at Trowse.

Brandon Peter said he was shocked to see the seal in the river at Trowse.

Brandon Peter said he was shocked to see the seal in the river at Trowse. - Credit: Brandon Peter

Wildlife supporter Kevin Murphy said the seal has swam into the city a number of times, with previous sightings including at Cow Tower and Fye Bridge.

He said there was nothing to be alarmed about if people saw a seal inland.

Mr Murphy,  who volunteers for Norfolk Wildlife Rescue, captured these shots of the seal poking its head out of the river after heading down to the river to access that it was unhurt and healthy.

Kevin Murphy said the seal has swam to Norwich on a number of occasions.

Kevin Murphy said the seal has swam to Norwich on a number of occasions. - Credit: Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy said the seal has swam to Norwich on a number of occasions.

Kevin Murphy said the seal has swam to Norwich on a number of occasions. - Credit: Kevin Murphy

You may also want to watch:

He said: "There was nothing wrong, he loves it here. Who wouldn't? He's healthy and a fat thing, and seems to be doing fine. 

"It's unusual but it is becoming more common.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank
  2. 2 Covid roadmap: Is Norfolk ready for March 29 lockdown easing?
  3. 3 Rapist who targeted women on dating sites dies
  1. 4 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney
  2. 5 See inside this £1.5m Georgian rectory for sale near Norwich
  3. 6 Scam account tries to tempt Primark shoppers with fake giveaway
  4. 7 Junkyard Market set to return for longer city stay
  5. 8 Man's anger as council blocks fridge exchange between two men at tip
  6. 9 Excitement as Norwich peregrine falcon lays first egg of the year
  7. 10 Who keeps stealing whisky from Morrison's?

"He came from the sea and up the river and inland. It's up to him wherever he goes."


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Broads Beat Whitlingham

Updated

Man's body found near Norwich

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Castle Meadow in Norwich city centre has been a focus of air pollution. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Should Norwich be more like Ipswich?

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
A deli counter is opening at The Rose Inn pub in Norwich, which is run by Dawn Hopkins.

Food and Drink

'It feels like a new beginning' - Norwich pub opening deli to stay afloat

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to

Peaky Blinders star tries gelato as movie filming hits Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus