Scout troop opens for four to six year olds in Bowthorpe
- Credit: Lesley Doy
The pandemic has prohibited many children and young people from learning all important social skills.
So, 18 months ago the scout's association piloted 16 new scout clubs across the Uk called the Squirrel Scouts, this would be for four- to six-year-old explorers.
Just after Christmas Bowthorpe scout leader Lesley Doy who has over 25 years of experience with the scout association, became the scout leader of the brand new Bowthorpe Squirrel Scouts.
She said: “So many children have essentially been stuck indoors for two years with very few chances for socialising.
“And it is these moments in their early years that are supposed to give them skills and confidence for life.”
The Scouts Association has been trying to open new troops for four to six year year-olds in areas that suffer greatly from social deprivation.
Ms Doy said: “The aim is to help areas that need more support.”
The children who have attended so far are absolutely loving it and Lesley hopes that more and more young people will sign up.
Each session starts with a story, and the activities are chosen based on which story has been read.
Ms Doy said: “At age four the children do not need to be learning how to climb mountains so we want them to learn and discover what their place in the world is and to make friends and smile while doing it.”
Parents who are a bit worried about leaving their young ones in the sessions on their own are more than welcome to stay in the session with them until they feel confident and comfortable about leaving them with their new friends.
Though Ms Doy said: “Any parents that do choose to stay should be warned they will have to join in and look a bit silly just like the rest of us.”
The Squirrel Scouts meet up in Bowthorpe at Chapel Break Village Hall on Wednesdays during term time from 3.30pm - 4.30pm.
There are still spaces available, anyone wanting to join just needs to pop into the centre and register their interest.