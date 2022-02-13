News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Scout troop opens for four to six year olds in Bowthorpe

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 7:32 PM February 13, 2022
Children from four to six years old are now able to be part of the Scouting community in Bowthorpe as new troop begins. 

Children from four to six years old are now able to be part of the Scouting community in Bowthorpe as new troop begins. - Credit: Lesley Doy

The pandemic has prohibited many children and young people from learning all important social skills.  

So, 18 months ago the scout's association piloted 16 new scout clubs across the Uk called the Squirrel Scouts, this would be for four- to six-year-old explorers.  

Just after Christmas Bowthorpe scout leader Lesley Doy who has over 25 years of experience with the scout association, became the scout leader of the brand new Bowthorpe Squirrel Scouts.  

Children will get to listen to stories and join in with activities 

Children will get to listen to stories and join in with activities - Credit: Lesley Doy

She said: “So many children have essentially been stuck indoors for two years with very few chances for socialising.  

“And it is these moments in their early years that are supposed to give them skills and confidence for life.” 

The Scouts Association has been trying to open new troops for four to six year year-olds in areas that suffer greatly from social deprivation.  

Ms Doy said: “The aim is to help areas that need more support.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 60s dies after car crashes into river
  2. 2 'Rare albums are at the highest price ever' - CD revival hits Norwich
  3. 3 New highway code 'lacking clarity' and 'causing chaos'
  1. 4 Village to quadruple in size after 300-home development
  2. 5 Police investigate reports of hooded man following women in Norwich
  3. 6 Millions of stamps are to become invalid 
  4. 7 Norwich restaurant manager's fears over missing friend
  5. 8 Parents to be banned from driving near schools in new trial
  6. 9 New city sweet shop hoping to bring 'something different' to Norwich
  7. 10 Norwich roads and major roundabout closed after car goes into river

The children who have attended so far are absolutely loving it and Lesley hopes that more and more young people will sign up. 

Each session starts with a story, and the activities are chosen based on which story has been read.  

The troop are still accepting new members. 

The troop are still accepting new members. - Credit: Lesley Doy

Ms Doy said: “At age four the children do not need to be learning how to climb mountains so we want them to learn and discover what their place in the world is and to make friends and smile while doing it.” 

Parents who are a bit worried about leaving their young ones in the sessions on their own are more than welcome to stay in the session with them until they feel confident and comfortable about leaving them with their new friends.  

Though Ms Doy said: “Any parents that do choose to stay should be warned they will have to join in and look a bit silly just like the rest of us.” 

The Squirrel Scouts meet up in Bowthorpe at Chapel Break Village Hall on Wednesdays during term time from 3.30pm - 4.30pm.  

There are still spaces available, anyone wanting to join just needs to pop into the centre and register their interest.  

Lesley Doy has over 25 years of experience within the Scout Association. 

Lesley Doy has over 25 years of experience within the Scout Association. - Credit: Lesley Doy


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Families taking advantage of the sunshine at the Eaton Park Miniature Railway attraction

Plea for volunteers otherwise park's mini railway will be 'history'

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Woods Interiors cafe and interior shop on Roundtree close, Norwich. Lorraine and Daren Woods. Pictur

Have you visited this cool new cafe - on a Norwich industrial estate?

Angie George

person
An image of Joe Dix, victim of Vale Green stabbing in Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Three teenagers charged in connection with murder of Joe Dix

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
From left to right: Barbers Tyler, Frazer (owner) and Aidan.

First look at the city barber shop with a bar and poker table

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon