Man arrested in Norwich after appeal launched

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:42 PM April 8, 2021   
Scott Waterson, who is wanted on recall to prison

Scott Waterson has been arrested after he was wanted by police - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have confirmed a wanted man has been arrested in Norwich. 

Scott Waterson, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence, was arrested by officers at 12.50pm on Thursday, April 7.

He has been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and will be returned to prison in due course.

It comes after police had launched an appeal earlier on Thursday to trace Waterson, who has links to Norwich and Great Yarmouth. 

