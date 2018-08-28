Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Charity helps women to keep hair during chemotherapy treatment

PUBLISHED: 07:34 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 07:49 19 October 2018

Carol Wall, 58, from North Walsham, who used one of the scalp cooler machines. Photo: Walk the Walk

Carol Wall, 58, from North Walsham, who used one of the scalp cooler machines. Photo: Walk the Walk

Archant

A charity is helping to ensure that women in Norfolk keep their hair during chemotherapy treatment.

Walk the Walk said it had provided grants for 625 scalp coolers to 247 hospitals over the past 12 years, including the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The charity said scalp coolers can help prevent or reduce hair loss for people undergoing certain types of chemotherapy treatment.

The machine works by lowering the temperature of the head and scalp immediately before, during and after chemotherapy.

Carol Wall, 58, from North Walsham, who used one of the machines, said: “Using the scalp cooler was the most positive part of my treatment, as it worked so well for me. I didn’t lose my sense of identity as I didn’t think I looked like I was going through cancer treatment.”

Walk the Walk is best known for its MoonWalks, when walkers take on marathon challenges wearing brightly decorated bras.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated: Police investigation underway following incident outside Norwich pub

Three police cars could be seen parked outside The Steam Packet, on Crown Road, near Rose Lane. Photo: Luke Powell

Former Norwich supermarket could be transformed into new 24-hour gym

Lidl store on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bus route blocked as parked cars make road impassable

The parking on Peckover Road. Picture: Konectbus

‘Refuse to date men who watch porn’ - feminist defends controversial stickers posted in Norwich

The stickers were found around the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in October containing messages such “women don’t have p******” and “refuse to date men who watch porn.” Photo: Radical Feminism Norwich

‘We need to avoid this total madness and win back our futures’ - Delia Smith speaks out against Brexit at People’s Vote march in London

Delia Smith addresses Anti-Brexit campaigners at a rally after the People's Vote March for the Future in London, a march and rally in support of a second EU referendum. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 20, 2018. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Protest. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide