Charity helps women to keep hair during chemotherapy treatment

Carol Wall, 58, from North Walsham, who used one of the scalp cooler machines. Photo: Walk the Walk Archant

A charity is helping to ensure that women in Norfolk keep their hair during chemotherapy treatment.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Walk the Walk said it had provided grants for 625 scalp coolers to 247 hospitals over the past 12 years, including the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The charity said scalp coolers can help prevent or reduce hair loss for people undergoing certain types of chemotherapy treatment.

The machine works by lowering the temperature of the head and scalp immediately before, during and after chemotherapy.

Carol Wall, 58, from North Walsham, who used one of the machines, said: “Using the scalp cooler was the most positive part of my treatment, as it worked so well for me. I didn’t lose my sense of identity as I didn’t think I looked like I was going through cancer treatment.”

Walk the Walk is best known for its MoonWalks, when walkers take on marathon challenges wearing brightly decorated bras.