Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Jet firm that flies footie stars and celebs goes green

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:45 PM May 27, 2022
SaxonAir and Explorers Against Extinction ready to put on a Wild Weekend of a show of sustainable ve

SaxonAir and Explorers Against Extinction with sustainable vehicles. From left, SaxonAir operations director John Dewing, sustainability manager Rebekah Hill, SaxonAir chief executive Alex Durand, trustee of Explorers Against Extinction Sara White and Kerry Wilmot, director of project and infrastructure management at Neboair - Credit: Denise Bradley

A luxury travel firm - with private jets and choppers that whisk celebs around the globe - is going green.

SaxonAir, which operates aircraft all over the world from its Norwich Airport base, is taking steps to ensure its luxury flights don't cost the Earth.

With a fleet of 13 ad-hoc, on-demand charter aircraft made up of six helicopters and seven jets, the SaxonAir team covers everything from off-shore handling to flying experiences.

SaxonAir chief executive Alex Durand: "We don't just serve wealthy individuals, there's a lot of activity through the airport itself that is every level of aviation. 

"We obviously can't mention names of well-known fliers but football clubs are known to use our aircraft. High-profile celebrities and individuals travel with us for both business and leisure.

Littlelifts charity beings in a large delivery of boxes to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital by Saxon

A Saxonair Helicopter - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We get a surprising amount of traffic into the region of people coming here for leisure as part of the holiday scene. We fly people abroad and provide a lot of group travel.

"And that's also for normal people. In our five-seater helicopter we do a lot of local ariel tours which are very accessible. They can be 20-minute trips around the broads, so city folk can get a slice of the action for about £150 per person."

Enjoying a flight over Norwich and The Broads in the SaxonAir Eurocopter EC120 flown by helicopter p

A flight over Norwich and The Broads in the SaxonAir Eurocopter EC120 - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Most Read

  1. 1 'Barcelona-style' redevelopment of Next store mooted
  2. 2 Rumours Sweet Briar Road will close again QUASHED by council
  3. 3 Hunt to track vandals who broke into jet after cutting wire fence
  1. 4 Neighbours shock at ‘unexplained’ sudden death of woman
  2. 5 5 affordable homes for first-time buyers currently for sale in Norwich
  3. 6 London man, 25, charged in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich
  4. 7 Is this fish and chip-themed afternoon tea the perfect Jubilee treat?
  5. 8 Tributes to 'wonderful' school head who loved to see children learn
  6. 9 House swap sees woman move into home infested with fleas
  7. 10 City's car parks FINALLY go cashless

But Mr Durand said the firm is aware of the negative image aviation has when it comes to environment.

"We're aware of our responsibilities," he added. "In total 12pc of of transport emissions are due to aviation, with road vehicles making up 74pc.

"Aviation is seen as an obvious polluter when in fact everyone is responsible.

"The challenge is moving to being net zero by 2050."

Kerry Wilmot; director of project and infrastructure management at Neboair, with the electric aircra

Kerry Wilmot, director of project and infrastructure management at Neboair, with the electric aircraft at SaxonAir in Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

Sara White, trustee of Explorers Against Extinction added: "You can be kinder to the environment thanks to new sustainable aviation fuel, which is a very important part of what SaxonAir is doing."

The trust is working with SaxonAir to promote and make using aviation for good more accessible when it comes to the likes of anti-poaching and conservation work.

The Wild Weekend event, held between 9am and 1pm tomorrow, will explore the positive contribution of aviation to sustainability and the environment and demonstrate the work of anti-poaching dogs and solar-charge electric aircraft.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 07/11/2021 of a Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London, who said it is leavin

M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

TV

Your chance to meet The Bill star who has moved to Norfolk 

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
GP_HIGHVALUETHEFT_SAINSBURYSCOSTESSEY_MAY22

Norwich Live News

£3,000 worth of beauty products stolen from Sainsbury's store

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Alice and Saul Whittaker are devastated this morning as they left their home to discover their family car had been stolen. 

Woman with incurable cancer left devastated after car and jewellery stolen

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon