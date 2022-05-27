Jet firm that flies footie stars and celebs goes green

SaxonAir and Explorers Against Extinction with sustainable vehicles. From left, SaxonAir operations director John Dewing, sustainability manager Rebekah Hill, SaxonAir chief executive Alex Durand, trustee of Explorers Against Extinction Sara White and Kerry Wilmot, director of project and infrastructure management at Neboair - Credit: Denise Bradley

A luxury travel firm - with private jets and choppers that whisk celebs around the globe - is going green.

SaxonAir, which operates aircraft all over the world from its Norwich Airport base, is taking steps to ensure its luxury flights don't cost the Earth.

With a fleet of 13 ad-hoc, on-demand charter aircraft made up of six helicopters and seven jets, the SaxonAir team covers everything from off-shore handling to flying experiences.

SaxonAir chief executive Alex Durand: "We don't just serve wealthy individuals, there's a lot of activity through the airport itself that is every level of aviation.

"We obviously can't mention names of well-known fliers but football clubs are known to use our aircraft. High-profile celebrities and individuals travel with us for both business and leisure.

A Saxonair Helicopter - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We get a surprising amount of traffic into the region of people coming here for leisure as part of the holiday scene. We fly people abroad and provide a lot of group travel.

"And that's also for normal people. In our five-seater helicopter we do a lot of local ariel tours which are very accessible. They can be 20-minute trips around the broads, so city folk can get a slice of the action for about £150 per person."

A flight over Norwich and The Broads in the SaxonAir Eurocopter EC120 - Credit: Archant Norfolk

But Mr Durand said the firm is aware of the negative image aviation has when it comes to environment.

"We're aware of our responsibilities," he added. "In total 12pc of of transport emissions are due to aviation, with road vehicles making up 74pc.

"Aviation is seen as an obvious polluter when in fact everyone is responsible.

"The challenge is moving to being net zero by 2050."

Kerry Wilmot, director of project and infrastructure management at Neboair, with the electric aircraft at SaxonAir in Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

Sara White, trustee of Explorers Against Extinction added: "You can be kinder to the environment thanks to new sustainable aviation fuel, which is a very important part of what SaxonAir is doing."

The trust is working with SaxonAir to promote and make using aviation for good more accessible when it comes to the likes of anti-poaching and conservation work.

The Wild Weekend event, held between 9am and 1pm tomorrow, will explore the positive contribution of aviation to sustainability and the environment and demonstrate the work of anti-poaching dogs and solar-charge electric aircraft.