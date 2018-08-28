Search

Treasure trove inquest to consider Saxon jewels

PUBLISHED: 17:40 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:40 26 November 2018

Treasure was found in September in Alby with Thwaite. Picture: Colin Park/Geograph

Treasure was found in September in Alby with Thwaite. Picture: Colin Park/Geograph

Colin Park/Geograph

Gold-mounted Saxon jewels and pieces of a sword found in Norfolk will be considered at potential treasure inquests, a coroner’s court heard.

An early Saxon gold pyramidal mount set with garnets was found on September 9, 2018 in Alby with Thwaite, with a metal detector.

Five fragments of a metal sword pommel were found at Wicklewood. These were also found with a metal detector on September 9, 2018.

At two inquest openings held at Norfolk coroner’s court, on Monday, November 26, senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake adjourned both the cases to a treasure trove inquest to be held on December 11.

Anyone who finds a gold or silver object, or a number of coins, which are more than 300 years old, is required by law to report the find under the Treasure Act 1996.

