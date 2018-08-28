Save £8 on a Norwich Ice Rink family ticket
PUBLISHED: 13:54 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:55 03 December 2018
Norwich Ice Rink will be offering customers a very special family discount on skating tickets.
Those wanting to save money on tickets can take advantage of the rink’s deal which will give them £8 off a family ticket.
The discount will be available on online bookings made between Monday, December 3 and Sunday, December 9.
A family ticket includes two adults and two children or one adult and three children.
Sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt, Norwich Ice Rink will be open Friday, December 14 – Sunday, January 6, closing on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day only.
The rink will be open between 10am – 9pm daily, with the last session starting at 8pm.
A regular family ticket before discount costs £36, meaning with discount you will only spend £28.
To claim the discount, customers will need to enter the code SAVE8 when purchasing online at www.icerinknorwich.co.uk