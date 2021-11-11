Heartbroken girl's desperate bid to keep alley cat

Eight-year-old Savannah Baum with her cat Peppa who is fundraising for vet treatment for the cat. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A little girl who has fallen in love with an alley cat might lose her treasured pet because of staggering vets bills.

Last Christmas eight-year-old Savannah Baum found stray cat Peppa out in the cold and immediately took the vulnerable animal into her care.

But less than a year later Savannah and her mum Franscesca Baber were told that Peppa would need all her teeth extracted, costing £1,140.

The bill from Willow Veterinary Clinic for the dental extraction for Peppa the cat - Credit: Francseca Baber

Francesca, 28, from Half Mile Close, is a mum of two and said she simply cannot afford the operation as she is currently off on sick leave.

But Savvanah is "heartbroken" at the thought of giving the street cat up and determined to raise the cash - so has set up a Go Fund Me page to try and cover the costs.

If she can't raise the money however, Peppa will have to be given to a charity.

Peppa the cat who needs a £1,140 dental extraction. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Da

Peppa, named after Iron Man character Pepper Potts, was taken in unharmed after turning up in a communal area near Miss Baber's flat.

The family took her in while searching for her original owner to no avail.

Miss Baber said: "Peppa is everything to Savannah. She is like her best friend. Savannah has emotional issues and when she feels angry Peppa calms her down.

"Peppa sleeps a lot and remains pretty much all the time on Savannah's bed. She loves attention and is so sweet. We love her to pieces.

"She also keeps me calm because I have quite bad anxiety."

Savannah Baum, eight, with her cat Peppa - Credit: Francesca Baber

Peppa was given a full health check when she moved in last year and had no issues, as well as having regular check-ups since being with her new family.

But her current dental problems came to light after she was taken to Willow Veterinary Clinic in Hellesdon for a urinary tract infection a few days ago.

The UTI is unconnected to her now severe teeth and gum problems with Miss Baber receiving the operation quote on November 8.

It was a staggering £1,140, but even then nearly £1,000 cheaper than a quote with a year-long insurance plan.

Her daughter wants to raise £1,500 so any additional costs post-operation can be paid for and if that is not needed it will be donated to F.A.I.T.H. Animal Rescue in Norwich.

To donate visit https://gofund.me/afbfdb39