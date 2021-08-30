News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Incredible' - Comedian Sarah Millican's praise for city burger brand

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 11:48 AM August 30, 2021   
Comedian Sarah Millican has been announced for Norwich Theatre Royal's reopening season. 

Sarah Millican performed in Norwich on Saturday. - Credit: Contributed

Comedian Sarah Millican praised a city burger restaurant as she grabbed a bite to eat after a show in Norwich.

The South Shields-born comedian performed her new show, Bobby Dazzler, at the Norwich Theatre Royal on Saturday, August 28.

It marked the second show to take place at the venue since it reopened after the pandemic, following Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta's On Before UK tour in July.

The Big Mother Fupper Burger from Fupburger. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Fupburger has proved a hit in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

And afterwards, the popular comedian paid Norwich burger brand Fupburger a visit, saying on Instagram: "Well done Fupburger in Norwich. This was incredible."

She later said she would recommend the business.

Fupburger was started by Tom Shiers in July 2019 and has grown in popularity since then.

It is now based at The Dog House bar on St Georges Street, and has most recently expanded into Lowestoft's The Harbour.

National Hospitality Day falls on September 18, and is a celebration of all those working in an industry which has been hard-hit by the pandemic.

National Hospitality Day falls on September 18.

National Hospitality Day falls on September 18. - Credit: Archant

Food and Drink
Norwich News

