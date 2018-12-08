Grotto for dogs returns in Norwich as pooches meet Santa Woof Woof
Archant
Coats shining and - in some cases - Christmas jumpers on, dogs large and small got into the festive spirit in Norwich.
A Santa’s grotto for dogs returned to Norwich city centre on Saturday, with canines and their owners grabbing a place in the queue to meet Santa Woof Woof.
The event, which has been held for several years, took place at the Forum, near the newly-opened Christmas market.
It is run in conjunction with the RSPCA Norwich and Mid Norfolk, with visitors invited to take a photo with Santa in exchange for a donation to one of its charities, which this year included the RSPCA and Pets as Therapy.
Jayne Evans, organiser, said: “This is just a little bit of Christmas madness that is becoming tradition. We organise free events and I went to our team a few years ago and said I’ve had this brilliant idea for a Santa’s grotto for dogs - they looked at me like I was crazy.
“Here we are several years later and we have a queue going around the block, every one loves it.”