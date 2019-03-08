‘Cowardly’ - witness describes moment bus driver was knocked unconscious in attack

A man has described the moment a bus driver was attacked from behind by a passer-by, leaving him unconscious.

On Monday, April 1, the driver of a Sanders coach, a man aged in his 50s, was driving the 44A bus from Anglia Square to Edward Street when two men stepped in front of the vehicle.

The bus driver swerved to avoid hitting them, before getting off the vehicle to talk to them. He was then approached by another man, police said, who punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The incident happened at about 4.40pm on Monday, and saw the driver rushed to hospital with a head injury, where he remained on Tuesday night.

A man who witnessed the incident, but asked to stay anonymous, said: “I saw the bus driver in an altercation with the young men, and they were calling him an ‘old man’ and having a go.

“The bus was parked up and there was about 40 people on it. A man came from the right hand side of the road and threw his bike down, and he ran up as the bus driver was walking away to the bus and hit him from behind and he fell.

“It didn’t seem like he even knew them.”

He said another person then arrived and intervened, getting between the driver and the man to stop him being punched again, and looking after the driver when the attacker left the scene.

He said the attack was “disgusting and cowardly”.

On Tuesday, Charles Sanders, director of the Holt-based firm, said the attack was “appalling”, and wished the driver a speedy recovery from everyone at the business.

Norwich Park and Ride has also sent its best wishes to the driver.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that enquiries were still ongoing, and reiterated a previous witness appeal, urging people who saw anything to get in touch with DS Mick Roxby at Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference 36/21858/19.

Alternatively, anyone who can help can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.