How you can help beat Blue Monday for free - by putting the kettle on

How you can help turn Blue Monday into Brew Monday. Photo: Samaritans Archant

Samaritans in Norwich are encouraging people in the city to bring others together on what has been dubbed the most difficult day of the year.

"A cup of tea (or your brew of choice), can bring us back to basics and help break down barriers." Great British Bake-Off finalist @kimjoyskitchen is supporting #BrewMonday this January! Will you be getting the kettle on to join too? https://t.co/AOLBLY0xsY pic.twitter.com/tTTYiaoBW0 — Samaritans (@samaritans) December 11, 2018

Monday, January 21, or typically the third January of the month, is often known as Blue Monday.

But the Samaritans hopes to banish the January blues by encouraging friends, family and work mates to have a chat over a brew.

And ahead of the day, which they have now nicknamed Brew Monday, Samaritans volunteers are asking people in Norwich to sign up for a free fundraising pack to hold an event at their workplace.

Cafés, hair salons, office break-rooms - it can be used anywhere people can talk over a cup of tea and a biscuit.

• You can sign up for a free Brew Monday by clicking here.

• For more information on how you or your business can get involved, contact Catrin on projects@norwichsams.org.uk