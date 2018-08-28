Search

How you can help beat Blue Monday for free - by putting the kettle on

PUBLISHED: 10:26 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:30 12 December 2018

How you can help turn Blue Monday into Brew Monday. Photo: Samaritans

How you can help turn Blue Monday into Brew Monday. Photo: Samaritans

Archant

Samaritans in Norwich are encouraging people in the city to bring others together on what has been dubbed the most difficult day of the year.

Monday, January 21, or typically the third January of the month, is often known as Blue Monday.

But the Samaritans hopes to banish the January blues by encouraging friends, family and work mates to have a chat over a brew.

MORE: Samaritans offer a cuppa to commuters to beat the Monday blues

And ahead of the day, which they have now nicknamed Brew Monday, Samaritans volunteers are asking people in Norwich to sign up for a free fundraising pack to hold an event at their workplace.

Cafés, hair salons, office break-rooms - it can be used anywhere people can talk over a cup of tea and a biscuit.

• You can sign up for a free Brew Monday by clicking here.

• For more information on how you or your business can get involved, contact Catrin on projects@norwichsams.org.uk

