Main Norwich road to close for seven months

PUBLISHED: 12:25 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 07 March 2020

Anglian Water is to close Salhouse Road for 27 weeks to install pipes to supply new developments. Picture: Google Street Maps

A major Norwich road is to be closed for seven months for a major water pipe scheme.

Anglian Water has written to customers to say Salhouse Road will be shut for 27 weeks from the end of April as it starts a scheme to install 3km of new water pipes and a new sewer pipe.

The work is to ensure supplies to new developments between Wroxham Road and Plumstead Road East, as well as areas in Rackheath.

The company said if the work was not undertaken thousands of customers could suffer low water pressure and interruptions in the future.

Teams will be working on 100m sections of road at a time before power utility works to install cables.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "By working closely with the developers we have been able to agree to install the majority of our new water main in development land between Salhouse Road and Plumstead Road East. We have also collaborated with other utility providers to agree shared road space in Salhouse Road for them to install new electric cables.

"This has reduced our programme of work from 49 weeks to 27 weeks and lessened the overall impact to residents and road users in the area. Unfortunately, there is still a considerable and unavoidable amount of work to complete in Salhouse Road and we are sorry for any disruption this causes."

Work will start on Blue Boar Lane to complete a connection into the existing water main network.

Crews will then move to install a new water pipe which requires a road closure due for safety reasons for teams and road users during open excavations.

A four-way traffic light system will be in place between Blue Boar Lane and the Salhouse Road junction between April 6 and April 24, before the road closures come into effect on Salhouse Road on April 27.

A map shows five phases of road closures including:

Phase One - Blue Boar Lane to Hammond Way

Phase Two - Hammond Way to Harrisons Drive

Phase Three - Harrisons Drive to Castle Carvery

Phase Four - Castle Carvery to Atlantic Way

Phase Five - Atlantic Way to NDR Roundabout

A diversion route would be in place along the A1270 and Wroxham Road. There will be access to properties for Salhouse Road residents.

Salhouse Road is estimated to re-open on October 2, with the works completed by December 2020.

A public meeting will be held at Thorpe End Village Hall on Friday, March 13, between 5pm and 7pm for those affected to find out more about the planned works.

Anglian Water has set up a page answering questions which it will update every Friday.

