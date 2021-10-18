Aims to raise £250k after station building demolition approved

Published: 2:04 PM October 18, 2021

Greater Anglia has secured planning permission to demolish the platform building at Salhouse Station, pictured in 2008 - Credit: Archant

A community is hoping to raise a quarter of a million pounds to save a historic railway station building from being demolished.

Greater Anglia has recently secured planning permission from Broadland District Council to construct a new wooden waiting shelter in place of the existing platform building at Salhouse Station.

The train company has cited the cost of maintenance repairs to preserve the nineteenth century building with estimated costs of £250,000 to save the building.

Salhouse Parish Council discussed ways of raising the funds for repairs for the dilapidated building during its meeting last week.

An artist's impression of what the new shelter could look like at Salhouse - Credit: Greater Anglia

But Salhouse district councillor Martin Murrell described this as an "uphill battle" given Greater Anglia has secured planning consent.

Mr Murrell said: "The demolition is going to be unpopular in the area. I know the residents of Salhouse are particularly upset at the loss of a historic building.

"The parish council looked at the costs and questioned whether the major development in Rackheath could result in a section 106 agreement. There are lots of questions surrounding it."

Greater Anglia's plans, which were approved by Broadland Council on October 8, include a wooden waiting shelter "with integrated seating and lighting".

Fencing will be installed at the rear of the shelter, while a new lighting column will be installed for the safety of passengers.

Melton Constable Trust, which manages the Norfolk Orbital Railway project, has also objected to the demolition.

Writing a letter to the planning authority, Trust chairman Trevor Bailey said: "This and the structure at Worstead are now very rare examples of the smallest of Great Eastern Railway stations.

"They are a valuable survival, representative of structures that were once typical of village stations in the most rural parts of Norfolk."

Fran Whymark, district and parish councillor for Salhouse, said: "It's been a station in decline which is not used much during the day apart for education and work purposes.

Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor - Credit: Archant

"The parish council is looking at ways to raise funds and do something about it but its always difficult to turn back the clock once that planning is granted."