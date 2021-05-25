Broads car park expansion talks after overspill problems in summer

Published: 4:11 PM May 25, 2021

Talks have been taking place over the expansion of a Broads car park amid residents' anger about overspill onto surrounding streets.

A planning application is set to be submitted for the Salhouse Broad Car Park on Lower Street after it was discussed by the parish council during a recent virtual meeting.

Issues have been identified over emergency vehicles and traffic being unable to pass during the summer months due to overspill parking on Lower Street from the car park.

Fran Whymark, who represents Salhouse for Broadland District Council, has raised concerns about drainage and the numbers of people parking on the village roads instead of the car park.

Mr Whymark said: "Unfortunately since parking charges have been introduced at Salhouse Broad many people have chosen to park on the road, exacerbating previous parking issues.

"It is a shame that visitors do not recognise that paying for parking helps to keep Salhouse Broad the beautiful place they want to visit."

A prospective planning application is set to go to the Broads Authority for the Salhouse Broads Car Park - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Mr Whymark, who is on the Broads Authority planning committee, said he was aware an extension for the car park may be put forward.

It has been acknowledged that any extension would encounter potential difficulties with drainage and with the size of the car park.

The parish council has also questioned the car park layout design, including surface deterioration and the number of accessible spaces available.

After parish clerk Sarah Martin has relayed these comments to the park ranger, the application for the extension is expected to be submitted to the Broads Authority.

A member of staff from the 1st Impressions hair salon on Lower Street said a number of people also parked on the road to drop their children off at the school.

They also said the parking charges had put people off from using the Salhouse Broad Car Park.

Salhouse Broad is more than 40 acres of natural surroundings including woodland paths and ancient waterways.

The Salhouse Broads website states parking is charged at £1 per hour and £3 all day.

The Broads Authority has declined the opportunity to comment on the prospective application.