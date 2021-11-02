Supermarket car park plans would cause traffic issues near Carrow Road
- Credit: Simon Parkin
A proposed new exit from a Norwich supermarket car park would lead to “unacceptable and unmanageable” traffic problems, highways bosses have warned.
Norfolk County Council has submitted a holding objection to plans by Morrisons to build a second exit for shoppers on Riverside saying it would “not be acceptable under any circumstances”.
Currently all motorists from the retail park are forced to leave along Albion Way which at busy times is frequently hit by congestion to its junction with Koblenz Avenue.
Morrisons has proposed a new exit from its car park into Koblenz Avenue opposite Carrow Road football ground.
However, in an objection to the plans, highways chiefs raise safety concerns saying that such an exit would likely lead to drivers trying to cut across three lanes of traffic to turn into Canary Way.
The proposed design would also make it “practically impossible” to prevent traffic attempting to enter the car park from Koblenz Avenue or leave towards Carrow Bridge against the flow of oncoming traffic.
You may also want to watch:
“Whilst there may be merit for the egress in terms of improving exit times and options for vehicles with the Morrisons car park, it is likely to lead to unacceptable and unmanageable problems for traffic on Koblenz Avenue,” they state.
In its planning submission to Norwich City Council, Morrisons states: “Presently, all traffic has to exit the Morrisons store via the Albion Way roundabout to the west of the store.
Most Read
- 1 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
- 2 Second stabbing in the same area of city in matter of days
- 3 Two fish and chip shops in Norwich win national award
- 4 Tributes to takeaway man Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'
- 5 Police called after van's worth of waste is dumped at city beauty spot
- 6 Police probe continues at isolated farmhouse after murder arrest
- 7 Norwich bus route will be diverted for seven weeks during road closure
- 8 Man arrested after air gun incident at lap dancing club
- 9 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
- 10 Parents can't afford son's birthday present after theft of £5k power tools
“The existing situation results in queues for customers departing the site and waiting to turn right onto Albion Way, then left onto Koblenz Avenue at the traffic signal junction.”
The supermarket has also submitted plans for a revamped pelican-style pedestrian crossing to make it safer for people to cross Albion Way.
But the highway authority said more traffic counts and modelling were needed to better understand the on-going congestion problems affecting the retail park.
They add: “For the reasons given we have no alternative but to issue a holding highway objection until further information is submitted that adequately appraises the problem of congestion affecting the entire retail park and its car parks and proposed solutions .
“It is important to state now that in our view that the proposed egress to Koblenz Avenue will not be acceptable under any circumstances.”
Morrisons has been approached for comment.