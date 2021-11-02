Supermarket car park plans would cause traffic issues near Carrow Road

Morrisons has submitted plans to ease congestion for shoppers leaving its Norwich Riverside store. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A proposed new exit from a Norwich supermarket car park would lead to “unacceptable and unmanageable” traffic problems, highways bosses have warned.

Norfolk County Council has submitted a holding objection to plans by Morrisons to build a second exit for shoppers on Riverside saying it would “not be acceptable under any circumstances”.

Currently all motorists from the retail park are forced to leave along Albion Way which at busy times is frequently hit by congestion to its junction with Koblenz Avenue.

Morrisons once to build a second car park exit on to Koblenz Avenue opposite the football ground. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Morrisons has proposed a new exit from its car park into Koblenz Avenue opposite Carrow Road football ground.

However, in an objection to the plans, highways chiefs raise safety concerns saying that such an exit would likely lead to drivers trying to cut across three lanes of traffic to turn into Canary Way.

The proposed design would also make it “practically impossible” to prevent traffic attempting to enter the car park from Koblenz Avenue or leave towards Carrow Bridge against the flow of oncoming traffic.

“Whilst there may be merit for the egress in terms of improving exit times and options for vehicles with the Morrisons car park, it is likely to lead to unacceptable and unmanageable problems for traffic on Koblenz Avenue,” they state.

Morrisons also plans to install lights to improve safety of the pedestrian crossing on Albion Way. - Credit: Simon Parkin

In its planning submission to Norwich City Council, Morrisons states: “Presently, all traffic has to exit the Morrisons store via the Albion Way roundabout to the west of the store.

“The existing situation results in queues for customers departing the site and waiting to turn right onto Albion Way, then left onto Koblenz Avenue at the traffic signal junction.”

The supermarket has also submitted plans for a revamped pelican-style pedestrian crossing to make it safer for people to cross Albion Way.

But the highway authority said more traffic counts and modelling were needed to better understand the on-going congestion problems affecting the retail park.

Queues of traffic leaving Riverside at the junction of Albion Way and Koblenz Avenue. - Credit: Simon Parkin

They add: “For the reasons given we have no alternative but to issue a holding highway objection until further information is submitted that adequately appraises the problem of congestion affecting the entire retail park and its car parks and proposed solutions .

“It is important to state now that in our view that the proposed egress to Koblenz Avenue will not be acceptable under any circumstances.”

Morrisons has been approached for comment.