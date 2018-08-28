Search

Ruth Madoc to miss Norwich Theatre Royal performances after breaking hip

PUBLISHED: 11:26 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 02 February 2019

The stars of the show Calendar Girls, including Norwich born Ruth Madoc(centre), in Norwich outside the Forum at the start of their weeks run at the Theatre Royal back in 2012. Photo by Simon Finlay

The stars of the show Calendar Girls, including Norwich born Ruth Madoc(centre), in Norwich outside the Forum at the start of their weeks run at the Theatre Royal back in 2012. Photo by Simon Finlay

Archant Norfolk Copyright

Ruth Madoc was due to appear in Calendar Girls at the Theatre Royal in Norwich next week.

Ruth Madoc. Photo: Getty ImagesRuth Madoc. Photo: Getty Images

The Norfolk born comedy actress has been forced to pull out of the Calendar Girls theatre tour after she fell and broke her hip on Thursday.

Madoc, 75, who is most famous for her role as Gladys Pugh in BBC’s Hi-de-Hi!, was due to appear in a five day run of the musical Calendar Girls at Norwich Theatre Royal from Tuesday, February 5 to Saturday, February 16.

The actress will now, however, have to bow out of the limelight until she has fully recovered.

A statement from the show said: “The producers, cast and crew of Calendar Girls the Musical wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her back very soon.”

Ruth Madoc. Photo: Getty ImagesRuth Madoc. Photo: Getty Images

Speaking last year about returning to Norwich Theatre Royal, where she previously performed in the play version of the now musical, Madoc said: “I know the Theatre Royal extremely well. I must have been about four when I saw a pantomime there... I’ve been back to Norwich Theatre Royal many, many times.”

