News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

How knitting army of teddy bears helped Ruth, 92, in lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 6:49 PM February 17, 2021   
Ruth Holliday who has knitted over 100 bears and rabbits throughout lockdown to keep her occupied an

Ruth Holliday who has knitted over 100 bears and rabbits throughout lockdown to keep her occupied and help cope with her arthritis. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A 92-year-old knitter who took up the craft once again after the death of her husband has used the project to help good causes by making more than 100 teddy bears and bunnies.

Ruth Holliday, from Norwich, was encouraged by her daughter Pauline Woodbridge, to return to the hobby following Ken's death last January as it would give her something to do, especially using her hands, due to her arthritis. 

The couple had been married for 68 years and to give herself a challenge the keen crafter dug out a teddy bear pattern and started her project last February. 

She has not stopped, amassing a "teddy bear army" with many being raffled off for good causes

Ruth Holliday who has knitted over 100 bears and rabbits throughout lockdown to keep her occupied an

Ruth Holliday who has knitted over 100 bears and rabbits throughout lockdown to keep her occupied and help cope with her arthritis. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mrs Holliday said; "I haven't knitted for several years, I used to do a lot of craftwork. I said I could have a go but I am not sitting and making squares. I might be 92, but I'm not doing that.

You may also want to watch:

"It has given me a project and given me something to do and help charities, I do not mind which charities. I think it helps me a lot, with Ken dying, Pauline started me off which I needed and it helps me a lot mentally."

The bears stand at around four inches tall and have been crafted wearing Norwich City scarves, face masks and even for Welsh rugby fans. Mrs Holliday said the bear's wearing facemasks were among the most popular.

Most Read

  1. 1 Third Norwich lottery winner in five months scoops £30,000
  2. 2 Vision for new city hotel facing opposition from independent traders
  3. 3 Relief for DIY shop as parking tickets are torn up by council
  1. 4 City bar loses licence after 'serious and dangerous' Covid breach
  2. 5 Look East stars Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop give an insight into their South Norfolk life
  3. 6 South African variant in Norfolk: What you need to know
  4. 7 Retail giant Game closes city centre store
  5. 8 I'm clinging on to hope that life will return to normal as soon as possible
  6. 9 Who has been added to the Covid shielding list and why?
  7. 10 Women bailed after pink paint thrown at City Hall and County Hall

She has also made mini Santas and has turned to making Easter bunnies.

Some of the bears that Ruth Holliday has knitted throughout lockdown to keep her occupied and help c

Some of the bears that Ruth Holliday has knitted throughout lockdown to keep her occupied and help cope with her arthritis. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Some of the rabbits that Ruth Holliday has knitted throughout lockdown to keep her occupied and help

Some of the rabbits that Ruth Holliday has knitted throughout lockdown to keep her occupied and help cope with her arthritis. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Some of the bears that Ruth Holliday has knitted throughout lockdown to keep her occupied and help c

Some of the bears that Ruth Holliday has knitted throughout lockdown to keep her occupied and help cope with her arthritis. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mrs Holliday said; "I'm into it now. It takes about one-and-a-half to two days to do. I do get up and do something else and come back to the knitting. I have around 60 to 70 here now and have made over 100. 

"I put the rabbits on the window. The children across the road like to look in the window and wave at me."

Mrs Holliday has always done craftwork, from making clothes, patchwork and as a member of the WI helped create a canvas depicting the history of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, which is on display at the hospital.

The bears, Santa's and rabbits that Ruth Holliday has knitted throughout lockdown to keep her occupi

The bears, Santa's and rabbits that Ruth Holliday has knitted throughout lockdown to keep her occupied and help cope with her arthritis. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Daughter Pauline, who lives in Wales, raised more than £50 for her local village hall through the sales of the teddy bears.

She said: "When I visited there was an army of teddy bears. 

"I think she can knit them in her sleep. I think she's amazing, I think it has kept her going and she is doing it for charities she likes."


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covid map

Coronavirus

The areas of Norfolk recording almost no new Covid cases

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
A bird of prey spotted tucking into a goat in Hellesdon.

Video

Hungry bird of prey spotted tucking into goat near Norwich

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A retired farm worker died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, an inquest heard. Photo:

N&N warned over staff not always washing hands or wearing PPE

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Police operation in St Giles Street in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

Police operation sees officers swoop on city centre street

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus