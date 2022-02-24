'I'm falling out with my friends': Russian woman on Ukraine crisis

The Russian flag outside the Russian Embassy in west London, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture date: Thursday February 24, 2022. - Credit: PA

A Russian woman who has spent the majority of her adult life living in Norwich said she is praying that history will not repeat itself.

Global tensions are rising after the Russian president launched an invasion which had been feared for weeks.

The government is now facing calls to establish a resettlement scheme in the UK to help people fleeing conflict in Ukraine.

And a self-employed business woman who has lived in Norwich for 26 years says she is hoping history will not repeat itself.

Margarita Maria, better known as Rita, lives in Costessey and said: "We have been following the conflict on local news here, as well some Russian news channels."

The 47-year-old added: "We have also received information from people we know in Donbas and Lugansk, which is in the Ukraine, where even in the last few weeks there have been reports of attacks.

"My friend's family who live in Donbas is afraid for her family there - she sends them money every month which they live off but now she doesn't know what is going to happen.

"I have friends back in Moscow and there is no immediate affect on them but who knows how long that will last."

Rita said the ongoing power struggle between the two countries has had an affect on her personal relationships.

Norwich City Hall will be lit in Ukrainian colours in a show of solidarity from this evening. - Credit: Norwich City Council

She said: "We have seen this before and the tensions have continued to this day.

"For the most part it has never gone back to the way it was - it really impacted my relationships with people.

"It's not any easier here either as some of the children within the Russian community are unhappy because their English friends are starting to bully them over what is happening."

With Russian potentially on the brink of war with Ukraine, Rita still hopes that history will not repeat itself.

She said: "I really hope we have passed those absolutely shameful times."