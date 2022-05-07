Origami lover puts Evening News swan to the water

Origami enthusiast Russell Wood with the swan he made from the Evening News by the River Wensum - Credit: Denise Bradley

There is an old saying that yesterday's news is tomorrow's fish and chip paper.

But one city man has disproven that theory by testing the Evening News' ability to float across the River Wensum.

Origami expert Russell Wood, 48, created a swan using Friday's newspaper which he placed in the water near the Carrow Road Bridge.

Mr Wood, who works for Aviva, said: "I cut the newspaper into a square and folded three sheets together to make it a bit more robust.

"I folded out one side of the paper for the front and you could see part of the Evening News on the body of the swan.

Origami enthusiast Russell Wood's swan made from the Norwich Evening News, floating in the River Wensum - Credit: Denise Bradley

"It was easy enough to do and it came out quite a good size."

The outcome?

"It did get soggy very, very fast," Mr Wood said.

The origami lover has experimented with all sorts of materials for his passion including dollar bills, sweet wrappers, copper, napkins and gift wrap paper.

He continued: "One of the things I know people use but I have not tried myself yet is food.

"The wraps used for Chinese pancakes can be folded into a crane bird and then they fry them. I will be giving that a go."

Mr Wood - who has lived in Norwich for six years - has recently published a new book 'Origami Made Simple'.

His love of origami began as an eight-year-old growing up in the Suffolk town of Halesworth when he received a Rupert Bear annual which included a diagram of how to make a flapping bird.

Mr Wood recalled: "I asked my dad if he would make me one. He went away and came back with this beautiful flapping bird.

"I pulled it to pieces as small boys do and was then gutted I could not put this magical thing back together again."

Russell Wood's origami swan made from the Evening News - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Wood's dad - who was headteacher of the former Cookley and Walpole Primary School for 20 years - subsequently brought back a copy of 'Origami 1, The Art of Paper Folding' by Robert Harbin from the school library for his son.

He has since collected more than 100 origami books.

Mr Wood's website can be found at origamiexpressions.com.

