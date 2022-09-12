Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Audience 'emotional' after Russell Watson's tribute to Queen in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:32 PM September 12, 2022
Scott Greengrass met Russell Watson during the interval at his show in Norwich on Friday night. 

Tenor Russell Watson has performed for the Queen many times during his career, so it was fitting that he paid tribute to her at his Norwich show.

The singer performed at The Halls on Friday night - the day after Buckingham Palace announced Her Majesty's death at Balmoral.

While some events were cancelled, Mr Watson, who first performed for her at the Royal Variety Show in 2001, was determined to carry on.

One audience member Scott Greengrass said: "At the start he said he knew a lot of shows had been cancelled, but that he wanted to do it and dedicate the entire show to Her Majesty the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead,

"The audience was emotional when he said that and they all clapped." 

He then began with a poignant rendition of Abide With Me and he got a standing ovation at the end of the concert.

Russell Watson hails from Salford and the last time he sang for the Queen was at Dame Vera Lynn's 100th birthday in 2017.

The Norwich setlist also featured the late singer's song The White Cliffs of Dover. 

