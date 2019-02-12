Search

Half-marathon runners give support to Norfolk toddler with cancer

PUBLISHED: 09:45 28 February 2019

Harry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando Pinho

Harry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando Pinho

Archant

A team of runners hopes to raise money for a toddler who has cancer.

Participants in the Ringland half-marathon on Sunday (March 3) will wear T-shirts supporting a fundraising appeal for Harry Deeba.

Last year the four-year-old, from Taverham in Norwich, was diagnosed with stage four high risk neuroblastoma, a cancer that forms in the nerve tissue, affecting around 100 children each year.

Half of patients relapse resulting in a one in 10 survival rate.

Harry’s mother Carly Howes has said that if the weather is good she hopes to be at the event with her son and daughter, cheering on Team Harry.

A Hollywood actor has given his support to the boy.

Last month Norwich-born Sam Claflin shared Harry’s story on Twitter to his 968,000 followers.

To donate go to this gofundme page or to www.justgiving.com/campaign.harrydeeba

