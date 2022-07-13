Run Norwich organisers 'doing everything' to make sure race continues

Norwich City Community Sports Foundation's Dan Wynne, inset, said that delaying Run Norwich will have a "significant impact" on the charity - Credit: Archant

The organisers of the postponed Run Norwich race have said that they are working tirelessly to make sure the 10k takes place later on this year, despite financial setbacks.

It costs Norwich City Community Sports Foundation around £250,000 to put on the event, head of communications and marketing Dan Wynne has revealed.

The event has not been run since 2019, where more than 6,00 athletes pounded the pavements of Norwich city centre.

The 2022 10k on Sunday, July 17 was set to be the grand return of the coveted race following year of coronavirus-related cancellations.

"After we made the decision to postpone we had a look at the financial impact on the charity," Dan explained.

"The figure we have is around £112,000 of costs that would then not necessarily run over when we do another race.

"We're talking to suppliers to keep the money lost to a figure that's as low as possible."

If Run Norwich was to be cancelled entirely the charity could see £300,000 go down the drain.

"It costs us around a quarter of a million to put on the race. Some of that will be recoverable if we didn't put on the race but it would have a significant impact.

"If we don't have a race, we don't have £190,000 coming in from entry fees and sponsorship income."

With hot weather being the main factor in postponing the 2022 race to October, there are talks to push the race back permanently.

"We'll absolutely have conversations about permanently moving the race date," he added.

"It would be silly to not have those conversations now and look into the benefits of a time that would be less likely to face adverse weather.

"Run Norwich is our key fundraising event. It plays a huge part in the money we have to raise each year. It's why we do it.

"We will do everything to make sure that the race continues.

"We need to give people confidence that the race is going to take place."