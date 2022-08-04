Run Norwich 2022 race transfers now open after postponement

Participants of this year's postponed Run Norwich event can now transfer their spot to other runners.

With the July event pushed back to October 23 due to the heatwave those unable to attend the new date can pass on their number to someone else.

Alternatively, those who would like to request a refund can do so online from August 8 until noon on August 12.

Transfers can be made through the MyEvents portal via Run Norwich's website.

The event's organisers have encouraged those wanting to pass on their spot to advertise it in the Run Norwich Community Facebook group.

All transfers must be completed by September 1.

Once the refund window has finished a general entry and charity entry window will open.

To hear about the windows, register to the Run Norwich mailing list - although securing a transfer via the Facebook community is encouraged.